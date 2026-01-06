Cannabis Commerce Infrastructure Strengthens with Nabis Acquisition of Humble Cannabis Solutions Assets & New Strategic Investment

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As cannabis enters a new regulatory watershed moment through the current administration’s rescheduling executive order from Schedule I to Schedule III, the strength of distribution technology and infrastructure has never been more important to serve more customers across America. Today, Nabis, the No. 1 licensed cannabis wholesale platform, announced that it has acquired select assets of Humble Cannabis Solutions (“Humble”), a longstanding third-party distributor operating across California, the largest cannabis market in the world.

This asset acquisition expands Nabis’ operational footprint and capacity across key NorCal, Central Coast, and SoCal regions, helping further connect a historically fragmented supply chain. The deal strengthens the technology, operations, and customer relations backbone that California brands and retailers rely on day to day. Additionally, operators will have access to new service tiers to succeed and scale nationally as tailwinds from the first federal cannabis policy shift in over 50 years increase demand and sales volumes over time.

The acquisition and financing add approximately $13 million in assets to Nabis’ balance sheet and generate roughly $20 million in gross sales. The transaction includes a $4 million strategic capital investment from Humble Cannabis Solutions, $4 million in distribution assets to be integrated into Nabis’ California operations, and $5 million in debt financing to support the company’s growth.

“These assets bolster Nabis to continue advancing our mission to serve brands, retailers, and ultimately the broader cannabis community, by building the future of cannabis wholesaling that provides the most efficient, scalable, and technology-enabled infrastructure for the global legal cannabis market,” said Vince C. Ning, Co-Founder & CEO of Nabis. “This deal comes weeks on the heels of cannabis rescheduling, enabling us to give our customers a more reliable path to scale to reach consumers locally and nationally.”

“Integrating these select assets into Nabis’ services creates a more unified cannabis wholesale and distribution ecosystem,” said Alyssa Clemmer, founding team member of Humble Cannabis Solutions. “Throughout our history, our top priority has always been the success of the brands and retailers we serve. This transition ensures more resources and access for those partners while unlocking new growth capabilities through Nabis’ technology, marketplace, and operational scale.”

To ensure operational continuity for Humble’s long-standing clients, Nabis will integrate existing brand partners into the Nabis Marketplace. During this transition, incoming clients will gain new access to data and trends, real-time inventory visibility, automated payments, state-of-the-art fulfillment tools, and expanded sales opportunities through Nabis’ e-commerce tools.

“This marks another step in Nabis’ strategy to modernize and stabilize the cannabis distribution model, especially in California,” said Jun S. Lee, Co-Founder of Nabis. “The industry needs a stronger distribution engine it can rely on, one designed to give brands greater operational confidence today and the flexibility to grow as market conditions continue to take shape.”

The asset acquisition comes immediately following an executive order in December 2025, directing the U.S. Attorney General to "take all necessary steps to complete the rulemaking process" to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug, a generational regulatory win for the cannabis industry and a cultural shift not seen since the start of the War on Drugs by the Nixon Administration.

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 wholesale platform powering over $1B annually in licensed cannabis commerce across the U.S. Founded in 2018 by serial tech entrepreneurs and backed by Y Combinator, Nabis enables thousands of nationwide brand and retailer partners to innovate, launch, and scale strategically. Its integrated wholesale solution includes a best-in-class online marketplace, state-of-the-art multi-channel fulfillment, payment processing, flexible financing, data analytics, and sales and marketing services. Nabis delivers the predictability cannabis operators need to grow. Nabis has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, Fast Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in America, and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. Learn more at nabis.com.