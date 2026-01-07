Lenovo Teams with NVIDIA on Gigawatt AI Factories Program to Accelerate Enterprise AI

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Tech World @ CES 2026 at Sphere in Las Vegas, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) unveiled the Lenovo AI Cloud Gigafactory with NVIDIA, expanding and reinforcing its partnership with NVIDIA through a shared commitment to accelerating hybrid AI adoption across personal, enterprise and public AI platforms.

During his keynote, Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang, joined by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, debuted this new gigawatt-scale AI factory program as a major advancement that enables AI cloud providers to bring next generation AI workloads and applications online faster, moving customers from creation to production at unprecedented scale.

“In the AI era, value is no longer measured by compute alone, but also by how fast it delivers results,” said Yuanqing Yang, Chairman and CEO of Lenovo. “Together, Lenovo and NVIDIA are pushing the boundaries of AI factories to the gigawatt level, simplifying deployment of cloud-scale infrastructure that moves AI intelligence into production faster, with greater efficiency and predictability. With Lenovo’s industry leading Neptune liquid cooling technology, global manufacturing and service capabilities, the Lenovo AI Cloud Gigafactory with NVIDIA sets a new benchmark for scalable AI factory design, enabling the world’s most advanced AI environments to be deployed in record-setting time, fueling innovation at manufacturing speed across industries.”

As enterprise AI workloads increase in size and complexity, AI cloud providers must build gigawatt-scale AI factories capable of supporting trillion-parameter agentic AI, physical AI, and high-performance compute (HPC) applications. Time to first token (TTFT) has emerged as a critical benchmark for measuring how quickly AI compute investments translate into production-ready AI, reflecting how effectively these AI factories deliver the massive compute, high-performance storage, ultra-low-latency networking, and AI software to meet the token demands of next generation workloads.

The new program equips AI cloud providers to achieve TTFT in weeks by accelerating the deployment of gigawatt-scale AI factories through ready-to-use components, expert guidance, and industrialized build processes. This allows providers to deliver customized, revenue-generating AI solutions to enterprises at record speed and scale.

Through an integrated framework of solutions, services and manufacturing, next-generation AI cloud providers can move rapidly from concept to build, deployment and monetization with purpose-built Lenovo Neptune™ liquid-cooled hybrid AI infrastructure, NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms, Lenovo’s global manufacturing, and full lifecycle Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory Services.

“As AI transforms every industry, companies in every country will build or rent AI factories to produce intelligence,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and Lenovo are delivering full-stack computing platforms that power agentic AI systems—from the cloud and on-premises data centers to the edge and robotic systems.”

With Lenovo AI Cloud Gigafactory with NVIDIA, AI cloud providers can be among the first to tap the power of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra high-performance architecture to address the soaring demand to deploy sovereign, secure and specialized AI use cases with customized cluster designs across accelerated computing, storage and networking options. Built on decades of development collaboration, the program also ensures time to market access to the most advanced NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure. This includes the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 system from Lenovo with a fully liquid-cooled, rack-scale architecture that integrates 72 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Grace™ CPUs into a single platform.

The program will also support the newly announced NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 flagship system for AI training and inference – which unifies 72 Rubin GPUs, 36 Vera CPUs, ConnectX-9 SuperNICs, BlueField-4 DPUs, and Spectrum-X Ethernet in a rack-scale AI supercomputer to power next-generation gigawatt AI factories. This features new, advanced networking options with NVIDIA Spectrum-6 Ethernet switches and NVIDIA Photonics Ethernet switches.

Beyond optimized design, co-engineering, and deployment expertise, Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory Services deliver full-lifecycle capabilities that reduce factory stand-up time and support long-term differentiation with greater speed, efficiency and confidence. AI-native platforms and repeatable Lenovo AI Library use cases integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, including the open Nemotron models, further simplify delivery of specialized horizontal and vertical AI workloads at scale.

Lenovo powers eight of the world’s top ten public cloud providers and is the only company offering fully in-house design, manufacturing, integration, and global services for custom AI cloud solutions. By unifying NVIDIA accelerated computing with Lenovo’s liquid-cooling expertise, global manufacturing and local reach, AI cloud providers can deploy AI factories faster, reliably at scale with trusted performance.

The result is a shorter path from AI investment to outcomes, helping organizations realize value faster and move AI into the core of their business operations.

Lenovo now offers a complete portfolio of full-stack hybrid AI factory solutions with NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking, and software — for both enterprises as well as AI cloud providers. Explore more event highlights on the Lenovo Tech World @ CES site and see all the news in the press kit.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo. NVIDIA is a trademark of NVIDIA Corporation, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Lenovo Group Limited. All rights reserved.