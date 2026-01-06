CIVIE Partners with Riverside Healthcare to Modernize and Enhance Radiology Operations Across Illinois

KANKAKEE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIVIE, a leading provider of innovative radiology operations solutions, today announces a partnership with Riverside Healthcare, a fully integrated healthcare system based in Kankakee, Illinois, to modernize the provider’s radiology operations and improve the quality and efficiency of its imaging services in six locations across five counties. Utilizing CIVIE’s RadPod teleradiology solution and unified Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS), RadFlow, Riverside providers have already seen positive results via decreased imaging turnaround times and increased reporting standards.

As a leading regional healthcare provider, Riverside offers imaging services to five counties across Illinois. Implementing RadPod gives patients and providers access to tenured radiologists and state-of-the-art AI tools and solutions. These advantages result in industry-leading imaging turnaround times and improved interpretation accuracy and efficiency. With real-time data and analytics from the RadFlow solution, Riverside providers can make informed decisions for timely patient care.

“The addition of RadPod has significantly improved the quality of the radiologist interpretations while also cutting down the average turnaround times for reading those images,” states Vice President of Operations for Riverside Healthcare Benjamin McLain. “Through RadFlow, we now have the analytics that we need to make real-time decisions and optimize the workflow for improving our patient experience. We are also able to communicate directly with the radiologists and review the images in real time between the referring physician and the radiologist. This is a great tool for our on-site physicians at a time when radiologists around the country are transitioning to remote work, and the physicians on-site are requesting a radiologist to talk with face-to-face.”

CIVIE’s unified ecosystem of radiology operations solutions stands apart from other disparate systems because of its proprietary Omega Agentic AI Model. With RadPod, Riverside Healthcare providers receive high-quality imaging results in a fraction of the time – early users have reported turnaround times decreasing considerably from 24 hours to just 8 minutes. The RadFlow solution enhances a traditional PACS offering with Omega AI abilities for smart image tagging, context-aware imaging retrieval, and other features that save time and help radiologists produce faster, more accurate image reading.

“The results CIVIE’s solutions have been able to provide to Riverside Healthcare have been transformative, not only for their providers and staff, but for patients, too,” said Dhruv Chopra, CEO of CIVIE. “This relationship has truly blossomed into a partnership, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the Riverside team to further improve and scale operations for the highest-quality patient care across Illinois.”

Beyond RadPod and the RadFlow PACS solution, CIVIE offers a unified ecosystem of healthcare operations technology solutions, including a Radiology Information System (RIS), Radiology Dictation System, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), PACS Universal Worklist, and Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA).

To learn more about CIVIE and RadPod, visit CIVIE.com and RadPod.com. For more information about Riverside Healthcare, visit RiversideHealthcare.org.

About CIVIE

CIVIE is an AI-powered ecosystem of radiology solutions that encompasses the entire patient and clinical journey, from exam ordering to image viewing, reporting, and payment. CIVIE's cloud-based product offering utilizes state-of-the-art technology to provide an integrated radiology information system, picture archiving and communication system (PACS), voice recognition, PACS universal worklist, vendor-neutral archive, and revenue cycle management. CIVIE’s products are purpose-built to optimize revenue, increase physician productivity, and drive practice efficiencies through its innovative, cloud-based, AI-driven technology platform. To learn more, visit CIVIE.com.

About Riverside Healthcare

Riverside Healthcare is a fully integrated healthcare system serving the needs of individuals and communities throughout the Illinois counties of Kankakee, Iroquois, Will, Grundy, and beyond. As part of the system, Riverside Medical Center, a 300-bed hospital, provides a full scope of inpatient and outpatient care and is a nationally recognized, award-winning Level II Trauma hospital with advanced programs in heart care, cancer care, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and maternity services. Its reputation for nursing excellence has earned Riverside Magnet® designation since 2011, the only area hospital to hold this distinction. Riverside also operates several community, primary, and specialty health centers throughout the region. Learn more about Riverside Healthcare at riversidehealthcare.org.