NUVVE JAPAN to Launch 2MW/8MWh Grid-Scale Battery Storage Project in Mino City, Gifu, Japan

SAN DIEGO & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUVVE JAPAN K.K. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; (“Nuvve Japan") today announced it has secured the rights to install and operate a grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) in Oyada, Mino City, Gifu Prefecture. The project will feature a rated output of 2MW and a storage capacity of 8MWh (4-hour duration), with operations scheduled to commence in November 2026.

With the acquisition of this project, Nuvve Japan's total contract capacity has reached 6MW. This project serves as another milestone for NUVVE JAPAN as it expands deployments and capacity across Japan.

Project Features and Strategic Advantages Include:

1. Advanced Market Operation via the Globally Proven "Nuvve Platform": The project will be powered by the "Nuvve Platform," which has a track record of aggregating diverse EVs and stationary batteries across North America and Europe.

By the start of operations in November 2026, the Company will further refine its Japan-specific market data. The proprietary AI will execute high-precision price forecasting and automated bidding/response to optimize performance across various markets. Comprehensive Market Participation: The platform will manage sophisticated operations across the Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX) and the Frequency Response balancing market to maximize revenue through arbitrage and grid stability services.

2. Long-Duration Storage with Sungrow Technology: The system provides 4 hours of continuous discharge by pairing a 2MW output with an 8MWh capacity. This allows for stable power supply during peak evening demand. The project adopts high-performance systems from Sungrow, a global leader in battery technology, ensuring top-tier safety and reliability.

Project Overview:

Location: Oyada, Mino City, Gifu Prefecture

Oyada, Mino City, Gifu Prefecture Rated Output: 2MW (Total NUVVE JAPAN contract capacity: 6MW)

2MW (Total NUVVE JAPAN contract capacity: 6MW) Rated Capacity: 8MWh (4-hour duration)

8MWh (4-hour duration) Equipment: Sungrow Grid-Scale Battery Energy Storage System

Sungrow Grid-Scale Battery Energy Storage System Operating Platform: Nuvve Platform

Nuvve Platform Commercial Operation Date: November 2026 (Planned)

“This project represents another important step forward for Nuvve Japan as we continue to work closely with our partners to deploy high-value energy storage assets across the country,” said Masa Higashida, CEO of Nuvve Japan. “We are building a scalable portfolio that delivers both grid resilience and long-term commercial value through strong local collaboration combined with Nuvve’s proven capabilities.”

“This project represents another battery win for Nuvve, with revenue starting in 2026. Together with our European battery projects, it creates a strong and growing revenue stream into late 2026 and early 2027,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO of Nuvve.

About Nuvve Japan K.K.

Nuvve Japan is the Japanese subsidiary of Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global pioneer in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology and battery aggregation. Through the "Nuvve Platform," we bridge the gap between transportation and the energy sector, supporting the transition to clean energy and ensuring a resilient electrical grid. Learn more at: https://nuvve.co.jp/.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve (NASDAQ: NVVE) powers the future of flexible energy by turning batteries, electric vehicles (EV), buildings, and distributed assets into dynamic grid resources. At the core is Nuvve’s advanced platform for intelligent energy management and vehicle-to-grid (V2G), orchestrating real-time bidirectional charging, load optimization, and grid services. By harnessing an ecosystem of electrification partners, fleets, stationary storage, and smart EV chargers, Nuvve helps utilities and communities unlock flexibility at scale — enhancing reliability, accelerating electrification, and lowering costs. Nuvve enables a clean energy future where mobility, buildings, and infrastructure work together to support a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable grid. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvve operates globally and online at nuvve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “looking forward to,” “estimates,” “projects,” “assumes,” “guides,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “seeks” or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nuvve’s anticipated public offering, including the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms and the use of proceeds therefrom, expected timing of recently announced projects, anticipated growth of various business areas, anticipated benefits of its digital treasury strategy, and other statements that are not historical facts. Nuvve cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Nuvve. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Nuvve’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Nuvve’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Nuvve disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.