CareView Communications Secures Strategic Partnership with MedPro to Accelerate Growth and Expand Market Reach

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), a leader in virtual care, patient safety, and clinical workflow optimization technology, today announced a strategic partnership with MedPro Associates (“MedPro”), a national sales organization known for delivering high-performing, market-ready healthcare sales teams. This collaboration brings together two highly complementary organizations with a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and technology-enabled care delivery for healthcare providers across the country.

CareView has long been recognized for its innovative virtual nursing, virtual sitting, and digital workflow solutions that help hospitals reduce labor strain, improve patient safety, and enhance financial performance. With proven ROI, data-driven insights, and seamless integrations, CareView’s platform is designed to support health systems as they navigate increasing staffing pressures and the need for scalable clinical support tools.

MedPro brings deep market expertise, national sales coverage, and specialized experience in accelerating commercialization for healthcare technology companies. MedPro’s dedicated sales professionals are skilled in cultivating relationships with hospital leaders, identifying customer needs, and expanding product adoption across diverse care settings.

Through this partnership, CareView gains enhanced access to new markets and expanded visibility with health systems seeking virtual care and patient safety solutions. MedPro benefits from adding a dynamic, proven technology portfolio to its offerings, empowering its teams to deliver even more value to healthcare organizations seeking innovation that drives measurable impact.

“Partnering with MedPro perfectly aligns with our mission to make high-quality, technology-enabled care accessible and scalable for hospitals nationwide,” said Sandra McRee, Chief Operations Officer at CareView. “MedPro’s national footprint and strong reputation for strategic sales execution will help accelerate our growth while ensuring more hospitals can benefit from our comprehensive virtual care solutions. Together, we’re creating a powerful pathway to support caregivers, improve patient safety, and deliver meaningful results for our customers.”

“MedPro is thrilled to partner with CareView to represent their virtual nursing and virtual sitter solutions. They have everything we look for in a partner, innovative products, and a commitment to the customer,” adds MedPro CEO, Bill Sparks.

The partnership will focus on expanding CareView’s presence in key markets, enhancing customer engagement, and driving adoption of emerging innovations such as virtual nursing and AI-enabled observation solutions and is expected to contribute to CareView's expansion within strategic market segments. By combining CareView’s transformative clinical technology with MedPro’s industry-leading sales capabilities, both companies are well-positioned to drive significant growth while supporting hospitals as they modernize care delivery.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

For over a decade, CareView has empowered over 200 hospitals nationwide with its virtual nursing and virtual sitter solutions. The Company’s patient safety platform, supported by AI-enabled predictive tools, significantly reduces falls and alleviates staffing pressures—helping hospitals deliver more safe and efficient care.

About MedPro:

MedPro is a national leader in contracted sales for medical manufacturers across all healthcare markets. MedPro utilizes a geographically focused enterprise sales model with teams of acute, non-acute, government and inside sales territory managers. Through longstanding relationships and collaborations between the sales team and national, regional, and local distributors, MedPro’s focus is on in-servicing and building hands-on connections with the end-user. The company’s mission is to maintain and grow existing manufacturer-based business while developing new business opportunities. Sales representatives are trained to initiate product demonstrations and provide clinical-level product training, in-servicing, and continued education. For more information and to contact your local MedPro Sales Representative, visit www.mproassociates.com.