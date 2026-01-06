Starlab and Seven Grand Managers Announce Strategic Investment

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starlab Space LLC and Seven Grand Managers, LLC, a Bronxville, NY-based asset management firm, announced Seven Grand’s investment in Starlab. This reflects a growing confidence in Starlab as the next-generation commercial space station and a cornerstone of the post-ISS low-Earth orbit economy.

“This investment highlights a broader shift in the space economy,” said Marshall Smith, CEO, Starlab. “Capital is flowing toward platforms that demonstrate operational credibility and durable economics. Starlab is not an experimental concept, but a commercially grounded platform built for long-term operation.”

With more than $1 billion assets under management, Seven Grand’s investment adds to a broadening base of institutional capital backing Starlab and underscores investor conviction that commercial space infrastructure has reached a new stage of maturity. The investment reinforces confidence not only in Starlab’s technical progress, but in its commercial readiness, global partnerships and long-term demand from government, research and private-sector customers.

“Starlab is being built to be commercially viable from Day One,” said Chris Fahy, founder and chief investment officer, Seven Grand. “Our investment recognizes that commercial infrastructure in the post-ISS era is not speculative, but tangible, bankable and poised for growth. Starlab’s world-class management team and strategic partners are unlocking the beginning of this enormous opportunity.”

About Starlab

Starlab Space is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG), Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, MDA Space, Palantir Technologies, and Space Applications Services, with strategic partners including Hilton, Journey, Northrop Grumman, and The Ohio State University. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. Starlab’s advanced, user-driven design and robust capabilities make it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement in space. For more information, visit starlab-space.com.

About Seven Grand

Seven Grand Managers, LLC and its affiliate Seven Grand Growth Opportunities LLC (“Seven Grand”) is an asset management firm founded by Chris Fahy in 2019. The firm focuses on thematic investment opportunities and partners with exceptional management teams at key inflection points in their corporate lifecycle. Seven Grand has a track record of public and private investments across industries and geographies, with a particular focus on capital markets-related opportunities.