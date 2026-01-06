-

Super Micro Computer Announces Entry Into New Revolving Credit Facility

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supermicro, Inc (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced it has entered into a definitive credit agreement providing for a senior revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and a syndicate of lenders.

The revolving credit facility provides for aggregate commitments of $2.0 billion and has a maturity date of 12/29/2030. Borrowings under the facility may be used for working capital, letters of credit, and other general corporate purposes. The obligations under the credit agreement are secured and subject to customary representations, warranties, affirmative and negative covenants, and events of default.

“The establishment of this revolving credit facility provides Supermicro with additional financial flexibility to support our operations and growth initiatives,” said Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro.

The foregoing description of the credit agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full credit agreement, which is filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

