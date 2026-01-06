ShopOne and its JV Partners Enter Texas with the Acquisition of Beltway South

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShopOne Centers, (“ShopOne”), a fully integrated U.S. retail shopping center management and operating platform, together with its joint venture partners Pantheon and a leading global institutional investor, announces today the acquisition of Beltway South, a 114,099-square-foot retail property located in Houston, Texas. This marks ShopOne’s first investment in the state, expanding its footprint into one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing markets.

Beltway South is anchored by a renovated Kroger, complemented by a diverse mix of national and regional retailers that cater to everyday needs. Tenants include Petco, CATO, Subway, State Farm, and a variety of local service providers and dining options. This strong lineup of necessity-based retailers and convenient accessibility positions Beltway South as the reliable shopping destination for the surrounding community.

The center is strategically located along Beltway 8 in southeast Houston, an area characterized by strong population density and solid household incomes. More than 110,000 residents live within a three-mile radius, with average household incomes exceeding $100,000, making Beltway South well-positioned to serve a robust and diverse customer base.

“We’re pleased to add Beltway South to our portfolio and establish a presence in Texas,” said Chris Reed, Chief Executive Officer of ShopOne Centers. “The center’s Kroger anchor and complementary tenant mix directly align with our strategy of investing in retail centers that serve essential consumer needs.”

With this acquisition, ShopOne’s portfolio grows to 23 grocery-anchored centers, expands into the Southwest, and reinforces the Company’s focus on acquiring well-located shopping centers that deliver convenience and value in growing U.S. markets.

About ShopOne

ShopOne Centers is a fully integrated management and operating platform focused exclusively on designing and executing strategies in U.S. grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers through joint venture partnerships with institutional investor clients. The Company’s retail centers are located in established trade areas and are supported by a diverse mix of non-discretionary, value-oriented and grocery retailers. ShopOne is committed to maximizing the value of its portfolio by capitalizing on embedded growth opportunities through driving rents, increasing occupancy, and pursuing value-enhancing redevelopment opportunities. To learn more about ShopOne, please visit ShopOne.com.

About Pantheon

Pantheon has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, real assets, and private credit.

We have partnered with more than 1,000 clients, including institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $82bn in discretionary assets under management (as of September 30, 2025).

Leveraging our specialized experience and global team of professionals across Europe, the Americas and Asia, we invest with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.