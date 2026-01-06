Roku and iSpot Bring Outcome-Based Optimization to Streaming

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is now the first major streaming publisher to use iSpot’s Outcomes at Scale product for the explicit intention of optimizing off outcomes. This expansion of Roku and iSpot’s partnership will help brands achieve more accountable, performance-focused campaign results on the Roku platform.

With this integration, Roku advertisers can now use iSpot-attributed outcomes to track ROI, adjust creative strategies, and drive clear business results, such as web conversions. Early testing with SimpliSafe showed strong results, including a 23% increase in leads and a 31% increase in website visits (optimized group vs. control).

“This advancement with Roku and iSpot gives us a powerful way to ensure our advertising spend works as effectively as possible,” said Courtney Strauss Manning, Manager, Media & Customer Acquisition, SimpliSafe. “Our test campaign delivered positive results, showing significant gains across key performance indicators among the Roku audience. This partnership is clearly improving the effectiveness and efficiency of our media investments.”

The optimization features build on the data and measurement partnership first announced in spring of 2024.

“This deeper integration with Roku marks a key moment for outcome-based streaming,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel, EVP of Media Partnerships, iSpot. “With iSpot’s trusted attribution powering Roku’s optimization engine, we’re not just measuring performance; we’re helping drive it, ensuring advertisers gain new levels of efficiency and ROI directly on the Roku platform.”

“Our expanded partnership with iSpot represents an important step in our mission to give advertisers the most effective and measurable streaming advertising solutions,” said Miles Fisher, Senior Director, Strategic Advertising Partnerships, Roku. “By integrating iSpot’s attribution directly into our optimization algorithms, we’re enabling brands to achieve even stronger outcomes on the Roku platform.”

For more information, please visit https://advertising.roku.com/.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals, and the #2 app on our platform in the U.S. by streaming hours. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the benefits of iSpot’s and Roku’s expanded partnership, including the reach, features, capabilities and benefits of the integration; and the features, benefits, and availability of the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

About iSpot.tv

iSpot.tv is a cross-platform TV measurement company trusted by brands, networks and agencies to deliver fast, accurate and actionable information the marketplace can use to transact. Its real-time, always-on platform measures all phases of the TV advertising lifecycle from creative testing to audience verification, to business outcomes and brand impact, empowering brands to justify, optimize and invest with confidence. iSpot persistently measures TV-device impressions and second-by-second attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD, streaming environments and out-of-home (OOH) environments. A trusted currency provider for networks, ad-delivery platforms and agencies, iSpot uses its proprietary systems for bringing transparency into TV advertising at unparalleled scale. The company delivers its solution in real time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution and has become a trusted currency for networks, brands and agencies. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2012, iSpot has offices in major cities across America.