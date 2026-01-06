Illinois Kicks off 2026 With Support That Shows up for Substance Use Disorder

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wayspring, an organization dedicated to advancing care for substance use disorder (SUD), and Aetna Better Health® of Illinois, a CVS Health® company, have teamed up to deliver a new model of recovery care for Illinois Medicaid members — one that shows up, breaks down barriers and makes lasting recovery possible.

Starting January 2026, the program serves 9,000 Aetna Better Health of Illinois Medicaid members statewide with a whole-person approach that integrates care for physical, behavioral and social needs alongside SUD treatment. Members can access care conveniently through telehealth or soon in-person at the new Chicago-based clinic.

Whole-Person Care for Lasting Recovery

Recovery isn’t just about treatment — it’s about stability. This collaboration recognizes that lasting recovery is possible when physical, behavioral and social needs are addressed alongside treatment. By caring for the whole person, Aetna and Wayspring can reduce stigma, close gaps in care, and help members build a stronger foundation for the future.

Through this program, Aetna Better Health of Illinois members will have access to:

Comprehensive outpatient care for substance use disorder, behavioral health, and physical health needs

Social support including resource access to housing, food, mobile phones, employment, legal assistance, financial support, and more

“This collaboration is about reimagining what recovery can look like in Illinois,” said Carter Paine, Chief Executive Officer of Wayspring. “Too often, people living with substance use disorder face a system that feels out of reach. By combining our whole-person model with Aetna’s deep presence across the state, we’re creating something different — care that feels accessible, builds trust, and helps thousands of people find stability and lasting recovery.”

Support That Reaches Beyond the Clinic

Wayspring’s engagement specialists, many of whom are in recovery themselves, are out in the community, building relationships face-to-face. They knock on doors, visit shelters and facilities, and make phone calls to meet people where they are, and ensure that no one is overlooked.

This proactive outreach model is designed for those facing the steepest barriers, such as homelessness, lack of transportation, or food insecurity. It’s changing the narrative for those who have been let down by the healthcare system before.

“At Aetna Better Health of Illinois, we are committed to building a stronger, more equitable health system for our members,” said Melanie Fernando, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Illinois. “This includes deploying a new model of care that integrates treatment, outreach and social support in a way our communities have not seen before. This collaboration reflects our belief that Medicaid members deserve innovative solutions that improve health, strengthen families and create lasting stability across the state.”

Partnering with Providers for Added Support

For Illinois providers, this collaboration brings an added layer of support for patients navigating recovery. Wayspring works together with SUD and behavioral health providers to help patients maintain progress after discharge by addressing social needs and stepping in as an extension of care when needed.

By helping members stay engaged between appointments, Wayspring amplifies provider efforts and gives patients a greater chance at long-term stability. It also helps reduce some of the administrative strain on provider teams, allowing them to focus more fully on delivering high-quality care.

A New Chapter for Recovery in Illinois

With Aetna Better Health of Illinois’ reach and Wayspring’s whole-person model, Illinois now has a system of care that goes further, meets people where they are, and helps them build the stability they need to thrive — strengthening families, supporting providers, and creating a healthier future for communities across Illinois.

Aetna Better Health® of Illinois serves over 360,000 Medicaid members in 102 counties. The health plan offers value-added benefits and best practices that have proven positive results in utilization, health gap closures and member satisfaction. For more information about Aetna Better Health of Illinois, visit, www.aetnabetterhealth.com/illinois-medicaid.

About Wayspring

Wayspring is advancing the treatment of substance use disorder for health plan members, guiding them toward a better life and lasting recovery. We partner with health plans to manage and care for this population through our whole-person care model, addressing physical, behavioral, and social needs alongside treatment. We also support provider networks with valuable insights and strategies to enhance care quality.

This is recovery made right — with support that shows up.

Learn more at Wayspring.com. Wayspring members can visit MyWayspring.com for resources and support.