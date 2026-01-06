NBCUniversal, RPA, FreeWheel, and Newton Research Introduce Agentic AI Buying Across Linear and Digital for Premium Video

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today NBCUniversal, independent agency RPA, FreeWheel, and Newton Research announced a partnership to introduce a breakthrough approach to buying premium video using agentic AI across both linear and digital. In a first-of-its-kind proof-of-concept, an agency can execute and optimize a single premium video investment across platforms in seconds, as illustrated in the video demo here.

Newton, NBCUniversal, and FreeWheel’s agents orchestrate cross-platform video buying and optimization in real time, spanning linear TV and streaming inventory across NBCUniversal’s vast portfolio. The result is a faster, smarter way to activate premium video that preserves human expertise while fundamentally reengineering media operations for an AI-driven future.

“This partnership illustrates the potential of agentic AI to hyper-streamline strategic media intelligence and transactions in service of business outcomes,” said Jim Helberg, CEO, RPA. Helberg added, “By reengineering manual processes with operational efficiencies we are enabling greater human focus and expertise on key strategic and marketplace nuances."

The first execution will feature a prominent brand’s Q1 2026 investment, including premium placements such as live football playoff games. This marks a historic milestone as this is the very first time AI agents are automating live sports inventory on linear television.

“NBCUniversal is proud to introduce agentic AI into the future of media buying alongside our partners at FreeWheel, Newton Research and RPA. This step forward will redefine how inventory is bought and sold, and what better place to start than within our live sports inventory. Together, we’re on the leading edge of innovation and this is just the beginning of how technology and premium content will transform the advertising industry,” said Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal.

This innovation demonstrates a real-world transaction powered by AI agent-to-agent collaboration, leveraging Model Context Protocol (MCP). On the sell side, FreeWheel and NBCUniversal are deploying AI sales agents for digital and linear respectively, while Newton Research has designed and implemented buy-side agents with RPA.

“Newton’s intelligent agents, in partnership with FreeWheel and NBCUniversal’s, enhance RPA’s media operations process in analytics, driving efficiencies across media strategy, audience insights, investment, and measurement." said John Hoctor, CEO and co-founder of Newton Research. “Alongside humans, Newton’s agents interoperate and collaborate with other agents, data and technology companies to create a cohesive intelligence standard for RPA which will ultimately be used for the full campaign planning, execution and measurement loop.”

“Historically, delivering ads live isn’t easy, especially with large scale events like sports. Now, with our launch of true agentic buying - including for the most premium video inventory, live sports- something that seemed unimaginable just a short time ago is real, marking a milestone for FreeWheel, NBCUniversal, Newton Research, and RPA, as well as the industry,” said Mark McKee, General Manager, FreeWheel. “From product development to campaign execution, AI has the potential to fuel CTV’s evolution into an automated, outcome-oriented channel. This first-of-its-kind solution is a fundamental step on this journey.”

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, distribute it across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring it to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information

About RPA

RPA, headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, is a leading independent full-service advertising agency whose “what” is delivering business results that truly matter to their clients. RPA’s “how” is with respect. The agency believes treating people (especially their Associates and their clients) and creativity with respect is essential to delivering tangible, long-term growth. RPA has a proven track record of building brands while building businesses into positions of category leadership and has been rewarded with many long-term client relationships thanks to their culture of respect and results. RPA’s client list includes American Honda, ampm, Apartments.com, ARCO, Farmers Insurance Group, Homes.com, La-Z-Boy, Southern California Edison, TXU Energy, and Resorts Worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.rpa.com.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of streaming advertising ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Newton Research

Newton Research uses intelligent agents to make marketing analytics affordable and scalable. Founded by a team of successful media analytics entrepreneurs, the company provides brands, agencies, publishers, data companies and tech companies with multi-agent systems capable of handling complex marketing analytics tasks. Trained on real use cases with the ability to be completely customized, Newton’s agents learn and improve over time. Companies unlock the insights in their own data and gain access to Newton’s integrated data partners to quickly and easily perform end-to-end analytics on demand.