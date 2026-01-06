Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Announces all Common Units Not Owned by the General Partner and its Affiliates will be Purchased Pursuant to Section 15 of its Limited Partnership Agreement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (OTCQX: SPLP) (“Steel Partners” or the “Company”), a diversified global holding company, today announced that the General Partner of the Company has assigned to its affiliate, Steel Excel, Inc., the right under the Company’s Limited Partnership Agreement to purchase all outstanding common units not held by the General Partner and its affiliates and which have not demanded appraisal rights (the “Common Units”). On January 6, 2026, Steel Excel, Inc. exercised the right to purchase the Common Units from holders, effective as of January 16, 2026, as specified in the Notice of Election to Purchase Outstanding Common Units and Appraisal Rights mailed to record holders on January 6, 2026.

The Common Units will be purchased for cash at a purchase price equal to $50.00 per Common Unit in accordance with the terms set forth Section 15 of its Eleventh Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership. Equiniti Trust Company, LLC will act as the paying agent for this transaction.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or tender any security.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in companies across diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the planned purchase of the Common Units and related matters, including the anticipated timing and completion of the purchase. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may impact actual results include, among others, changes in market conditions and potential delays in the purchase process. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.