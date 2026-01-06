Ameresco and Republic Services Bring 5.2 MWe Upper Rock Landfill Gas-to-Renewable Natural Gas Facility Online

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & EAST MOLINE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, and Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, today announced it achieved operation of a renewable natural gas (RNG) facility located at the Upper Rock Island County Landfill in East Moline, Illinois in December. The Ameresco-owned asset will upgrade landfill gas (LFG) from the Upper Rock Landfill into pipeline-quality RNG that can be used as a low-carbon transportation fuel and for other applications.

Facility projected to process 2,000 scfm of landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG, strengthening energy resiliency and reducing more than 27,000 metric tons of CO₂ annually. Share

The 5.2 MWe RNG facility is designed to capture raw landfill gas and process 2,000 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas, and to produce more than 500,000 Dekatherms each year.

By turning landfill gas into a valuable renewable energy resource:

The facility is expected to avoid more than 27,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions each year.

This reduction is equivalent to the carbon sequestered by 326,000 acres of forest.

The project advances decarbonization, improves air quality, and supports local communities.

“The conversion of organic waste into renewable energy serves as a cornerstone of the circular economy,” said Michael Bakas, President of Renewable Fuels at Ameresco. “The Upper Rock project adds another high-quality RNG facility to our portfolio and demonstrates the scalable model we’ve built organically in partnership with Republic Services. This project will displace fossil fuels, cut local emissions, and deliver meaningful benefits for our partners and the communities they serve.”

As the 16th operational project developed by Ameresco and Republic Services and following the announcement of another Illinois RNG facility in July 2025, this project underscores both organizations’ growing momentum and ongoing dedication to advancing renewable energy in the region and beyond. Not only does the facility support Illinois’ ambitious clean energy targets of 40% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% clean energy by 2050, but it also directly contributes to Republic Services’ goal to beneficially reuse 50% more biogas by 2030.

“Republic Services is committed to driving sustainability through innovative decarbonization solutions that create meaningful benefits for the communities we serve,” said Tim Oudman, Senior Vice President of Sustainability Innovation. “The Upper Rock project represents another milestone in our longstanding partnership with Ameresco and underscores our shared commitment to building a more sustainable future.”

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

