NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL and Accenture Launch Universal Wallet Infrastructure, Powering the Trusted Future of a Data-Led, AI-Driven Digital Society

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are teaming up to develop and scale the Universal Wallet Infrastructure (UWI), a groundbreaking platform designed to deliver enterprise-grade digital trust services. The jointly developed infrastructure empowers organizations to issue, verify, and manage credentials and tokens across digital identity, money, assets, and documents—ensuring seamless interoperability across enterprises, governments, industries, and geographies. This advances innovation, safeguards user consent, and opens new revenue streams while meeting regulatory standards.

As the global economy becomes more digital and AI-powered, individuals are demanding greater transparency, control, and trust in how their data is used, while organizations are being challenged to capitalize on the potential of data and AI to minimize risk, introduce efficiencies, and increase resilience. Organizations need to reassess current data architectures and explore decentralized approaches that unshackle them from central systems to significantly increase the utility of data.

UWI addresses these challenges by bridging today’s fragmented, siloed systems with decentralized technologies for secure, trusted, real-time data exchange and seamless coordination among partners, while enabling AI at the edge to deliver real-time, personalized services. By giving users control over their information, UWI fosters trust and empowers secure data sharing—unlocking access to accurate, consent-driven data that fuels innovation, strengthens compliance, and enhances customer experiences, ultimately driving growth for enterprises.

This can have real-world impact across many industries from government services looking to cut fraud, eliminate paperwork, and improve access for all, to employers streamlining hiring, training, mobility, and compliance, or travel systems enabling smooth, personalized journeys across airlines, hotels, and borders.

The rise of a decentralized data economy has the potential to reshape societies and industries worldwide. By empowering individuals with ownership of their data and enabling organizations to innovate responsibly, UWI supports inclusive growth, enhances digital trust, and drives sustainable economic progress.

“We are creating a new social infrastructure built on the core values of trust and interoperability,” said Hiroki Kuriyama, President and CEO, NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL. “Through this collaboration, we are accelerating the global rollout of Universal Wallet Infrastructure (UWI) to establish a new foundation of digital trust worldwide. As digital IDs and electronic credentials gain momentum across borders, ensuring interoperability and reliability has become critical. By combining Accenture’s deep expertise with our proven strengths, we will deliver secure, compliant, and convenient digital experiences for businesses and individuals. Looking ahead to an AI-driven era, we aim to enable verifiable authentication and innovative trust models globally, creating transformative digital experiences. This initiative reflects our Group’s purpose of ‘Bridging Worlds for Wonder and Happiness’ and advance an open-standard, sustainable digital society.”

“Trust in how data is used has never been more critical,” said Atsushi Egawa, Chairman, Accenture, Japan, and co-CEO, Asia-Pacific, Accenture. “By combining our deep experience in technology strategy, data, and AI with NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL’s proven strengths in network infrastructure operations and advanced internet technologies, we’re creating a foundation for growth and innovation that drives business success through enhanced customer trust. This collaboration paves the way for new AI-powered experiences that revolutionize how businesses and customers connect.”

About NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL

NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL launched its business in July 2024 and, leveraging the B2C and B2B expertise and capabilities accumulated by the NTT DOCOMO Group in Japan, is expanding globally together with our partners. Our initiatives include Open RAN to enhance the value and efficiency of telecom carriers, driving DX in retail marketing across countries, and addressing social challenges in the digital era through the UWI business. Through these efforts, we contribute to realizing Wonder & Happiness for people and businesses around the world.

https://www.docomoglobalgr.com/english/

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 784,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.