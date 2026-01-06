Stessa, a Roofstock Company, Launches Best Rate Guaranteed DSCR Loan Quotes Through New Partnership with LendingOne

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stessa, a Roofstock Company, and the leading platform helping real estate investors track, manage, and grow their single-family rental (SFR) investment portfolios, today announced a new partnership with LendingOne, one of the nation’s premier private real estate lenders. Investors browsing Stessa’s Investment Property Marketplace can now receive DSCR (Debt-Service Coverage Ratio) loan quotes on any eligible property, with a best rate guarantee for qualified customers.*

The integration allows users access to property-specific DSCR quotes, helping investors understand affordability and cash flow potential before submitting an offer. The enhancement strengthens Stessa’s marketplace as a one-stop destination for identifying, analyzing, financing, and managing rental properties.

LendingOne is excited to be Stessa’s DSCR lending partner, bringing over 10 years of dedicated financing solutions for real estate investors directly to their extensive network. This partnership is a significant milestone that reinforces our commitment to ensuring investors have access to the capital they need.

"We are excited about partnering with Stessa since our client base and desire to provide great service are very aligned," said Matthew Neisser, CEO of LendingOne. "By embedding a valuable finance offering into Stessa's marketplace, we're not just offering loans, but we’re empowering investors with the tools they need to build and expand their portfolio while giving them the confidence of having a guaranteed best rate for their rental property."

“Stessa aims to remove friction from every step of the real estate investing journey,” said Doug Brien, CEO of Roofstock. “By integrating LendingOne’s fast, investor-friendly DSCR loan quotes directly into our marketplace, we’re empowering investors to make confident offers with clearer financial visibility from day one.”

This integration represents another milestone in Stessa’s broader effort to unify investing tools—bringing together search, analysis, financing, and management under one roof.

About Roofstock

As the leading end-to-end investment platform for single-family rental homes (SFR), Roofstock’s mission is to reinvent the rental housing ecosystem for the benefit of all. We successfully merge our passion for helping investors build wealth through real estate with cutting edge technology that transforms the way they do it.

With a talented team of 750+ Roofsters, our collaborative, can-do culture is what fuels our growth. In 2022, we closed on our Series E, raising $240 million, and have offices in the Bay Area and New York City. Our growth includes recent acquisitions of Stessa (financial and asset management software), RentPrep (tenant screening and placement service for landlords), and Mynd (property management platform for both Retail and Institutional investors). In 2025, Roofstock took an ownership stake in Casago (short-term rental management services), expanding our platform to support both long-term and short-term rental investment services.

About LendingOne

LendingOne was founded in 2014 to serve the unique needs of real estate investors, landlords, developers, and real estate funds. The company is one of the country's largest and fastest growing national direct lenders and uses its own capital as well as its extensive real estate experience to provide quick and reliable funding for clients. LendingOne's commitment to transparency and long-term, strategic partnerships has led to thousands of repeat customers yearly.

LendingOne offers an extensive range of loans — including rental, fix-and-flip, portfolio rental, new construction and fix-to-rent — in 46 states. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, and has regional offices in Charlotte, NC, and New York.

*Best DSCR Rate Guarantee: LendingOne will match the interest rate of a competing national private DSCR loan, provided (i) the competing loan has substantially similar origination fees and qualifying credit criteria within reasonable industry standards, such as credit score, LTV, experience, property value and other related metrics, and (ii) they are presented with a formal, written quote, or term sheet document (i.e., not an email) from a national private lender dated within ten (10) business days of submission to LendingOne. The competing rate will be adjusted based on where the 5-Year Treasury Rate was at the time of issuance to the rate on the date of submission to LendingOne and for any rate buydowns. This is not a commitment to lend. All offers of credit are subject to approval. Restrictions may apply. NMLS ID # 1508627. AZ Mortgage Banker License 0944181. CA DFPI Financing Law License 60DBO-58915. ID Mortgage Broker/Lender License MBL-2081508627. MN Residential Mortgage Originator License MN-MO-1508627. OR Mortgage Lending License ML-5529. UT-DRE Mortgage Entity License 12767077. VT Commercial Lender License 1508627 CLL.