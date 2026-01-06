PracticeQ Partners With Fullscript to Streamline Lab Testing and Improve Patient Care

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PracticeQ today announced the launch of its new labs on Fullscript integration, designed to give providers a seamless way to order, track, and manage lab testing directly within their clinical workflows. With access to top labs like Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp, Getlabs, and specialty labs, providers can now streamline diagnostic processes without toggling between systems.

The new integration eliminates common administrative hurdles in lab work by enabling providers to:

Order lab tests from multiple labs, including Quest Diagnostics and Getlabs

Track and view results in one central place, automatically synced to the patient chart

Share transparent, cash-pay pricing options with patients

Support treatment planning with insights and faster access to diagnostic data

Enhance care plans with personalized supplement recommendations through Fullscript

“Lab testing is essential to patient care, but it shouldn’t create delays or confusion,” said Keith Pirkle, PracticeQ’s Vice President of Product and Strategy. “By integrating directly with Fullscript, PracticeQ delivers a clear and efficient process for providers and their patients which saves time, helps reduce administrative steps associated with ordering and tracking.”

The integration also enhances the patient experience by providing real-time updates when labs are ordered, or as results become available. Additionally, it supports cost transparency by giving patients access to cash-pay pricing before ordering. By keeping care plans, labs, prescription information, and documentation in one system, providers can focus more on patients and less on administrative tasks.

Providers interested in seeing how the integration works can request a demo at https://www.practiceq.com/.

About PracticeQ

PracticeQ, a PracticeTek brand, is modern practice management software built for growing healthcare clinics. From scheduling and patient communications to billing and now lab integrations, PracticeQ simplifies day-to-day operations so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care. With seamless tools designed to connect every part of the patient journey, PracticeQ empowers clinics to save time, improve efficiency, and deliver better outcomes. Learn more at https://www.practiceq.com/.

About PracticeTek

PracticeTek is a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare technology solutions for retail healthcare clinics. We offer end-to-end software products and services that help clinics improve efficiency, streamline workflows, and deliver better patient care. Serving chiropractic, vision care, dental care, and wellbeing practitioners across the country, PracticeTek is committed to innovation and continuous improvement. For more information, visit PracticeTek.com.

About Fullscript

Fullscript believes in the power of whole person care and is committed to helping all providers deliver it at scale. We help create an ongoing cycle of whole person care by giving providers a single platform that brings together industry-leading labs, clinically effective supplements, and intuitive tools to promote personalization, adherence, and outcomes. https://fullscript.com/