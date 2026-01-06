Joby Prepares for First Wave of Air Taxi Pilot Training With CAE Flight Simulators

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced it has accepted the first of two flight simulators developed in partnership with CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSX:CAE), a global leader in pilot training. The simulators, scheduled to be qualified amongst the highest Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) classifications for flight simulation, provide the ultra-realistic environment required for commercial single-pilot eVTOL operations and are equipped with the same simulation technology used to train pilots for the world’s leading airlines.

“These simulators are central to the FAA certification process and are being delivered on time to support pilot training ahead of Joby’s first commercial flights planned for this year,” said Bonny Simi, President of Operations for Joby. “Developing flight simulators that are fully qualified by the FAA takes years of work and access to aircraft data, and it is required for Part 135 operations of eVTOL aircraft in the United States. Having started this multi-year process with CAE in 2022, Joby is progressing in developing qualified, scalable pilot training infrastructure as we near commercial operations.”

“CAE is proud to partner with Joby to bring world-class simulation technology to the emerging eVTOL market. These simulators set a new benchmark for training infrastructure in urban air mobility,“ said Alexandre Prévost, President of Civil Aviation at CAE. “By leveraging decades of expertise in high-fidelity simulation, we are helping Joby prepare pilots for safe, efficient operations and supporting the industry’s transition to sustainable air transportation.”

Key Highlights:

The first generation of the 3000 series simulator - a fixed-based training device - will start installation this month at Joby’s recently expanded manufacturing and pilot training center in Marina, CA. The second unit, a full-motion simulator, is expected to arrive later this year. Once operational, the installation will enable Joby to expand its eVTOL pilot training pipeline, with the two simulators ultimately supporting the training of up to 250 pilots annually.

Joby began working with CAE in 2022 to ensure the simulators would be qualified ahead of their launch aircraft’s entry into service. The first simulator is expected to be qualified by the FAA as a Level 7 Flight Training Device; the second will be a Level C, Full Flight Simulator that simulates Joby’s aircraft on all axes of motion.

Both simulators feature a 300-by-130-degree field of view, providing pilots with an unobstructed, fully immersive visual experience driven by CAE’s next-generation CAE Prodigy Image Generator (IG), which leverages gaming technology through Epic Games' Unreal Engine, providing highly realistic detailed 3D urban visuals for more realistic pilot training in a virtual environment. CAE’s immersive environment leverages AI to create detailed 3D buildings and lifelike urban environments, delivering a seamless training backdrop for air taxi operations.

Along with its high-fidelity visuals, the simulator includes audio cues, turbulence, and vibration systems that closely mirror real-world flight conditions, including the unique condition of wind flow around ground-based structures.

Simi added: “These high-fidelity simulators are designed to be a digital twin of our aircraft, providing us a means of compliance and a robust tool to help prepare our pilots for the unique demands of high-volume operations in urban environments.”

Over several years, Joby, in collaboration with CAE, has developed and rigorously tested simulator components and software using a combination of simulated, emulated, and real hardware equipment across facilities in Marina, Santa Cruz, and San Carlos, California, along with the Company’s software development facility in Costa Rica. The system reproduces all aspects of flight physics and human factors, fully aligning with FAA flight simulator qualification standards.

