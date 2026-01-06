Jackson Financial Inc. and TPG Inc. Announce Long-Term Strategic Partnership

LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) announced today that it has entered a long-term strategic partnership with TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG), combining the strength of Jackson’s annuity product expertise and broad distribution network with TPG’s best-in-class, scaled private credit platform. The partnership aims to expand Jackson’s spread-based product sales and to provide flexibility for future innovative insurance solutions. The benefits of this strategic partnership include increased opportunities for new business and earnings diversification, enhanced profitability and greater long-term value for Jackson stakeholders.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Jackson’s next phase of growth and our commitment to provide long-term value for all stakeholders,” commented Laura Prieskorn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jackson. “I am proud to form this strategic partnership with an organization that shares our commitment to delivering world-class performance through a collaborative and client-centric approach. The complementary strengths of Jackson and TPG will enhance our competitiveness in the market, supporting our efforts to bring more value to consumers to meet the growing needs of Americans seeking financial security in retirement.”

“Over the past several years, TPG has achieved meaningful growth in insurance capital across our platform, driven by our ability to create differentiated access points and cross-platform strategies that meet the evolving needs of our insurance partners,” said Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer of TPG. “As the insurance landscape continues to evolve, we see tremendous opportunity to deepen relationships and drive long-term value for policyholders and shareholders through thoughtful, relationship-driven approaches that leverage the full breadth of TPG’s capabilities. Jackson brings an impressive track record as a leading provider of retirement income solutions, and as we’ve developed a strong relationship with their team, it’s clear that our goals are closely aligned. This strategic partnership is an important step in the evolution of our franchise and insurance practice, creating opportunities for us to extend the duration of our capital, while scaling our product capabilities.”

As part of the transaction, Jackson and TPG have agreed to enter into a non-exclusive investment management arrangement with a 10-year initial term with automatic 1-year renewals through year 15, with TPG providing Investment Grade Asset Based Finance and Direct Lending investment capabilities to complement the asset management capabilities of PPM America, Inc. (PPM), a Jackson subsidiary. The partnership is expected to strengthen investment capabilities within Jackson’s general account with a focus on maintaining a well-diversified investment strategy that appropriately balances risk and returns to support annuity product sales in various market environments. PPM will continue to manage the majority of Jackson’s general account and both Jackson and PPM will retain oversight of Jackson’s investment portfolio. The combination of PPM and TPG’s complementary investment capabilities is expected to enhance Jackson’s profitability and competitive position. Jackson will look forward to additional opportunities to further collaborate with TPG on future strategic initiatives.

The parties have also signed a definitive investment agreement for the acquisition of Jackson common stock by TPG and issuance of TPG common stock to Jackson, creating strong economic alignment between both parties. Under the terms of the agreement, TPG will acquire a $500 million equity stake in Jackson Financial Inc. Jackson will issue TPG 4,715,554 shares of its common stock for $106.03 per share, priced at market, based on the 30-day unaffected volume-weighted average price as of January 4, 2026. This represents an approximate 6.5% common equity stake in Jackson Financial Inc. Additionally, TPG will issue to a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Jackson $150 million in TPG common shares, equating to 2,279,109 shares of its common stock at $65.82 per share, also priced at market, based on the 30-day unaffected volume-weighted average price as of January 4, 2026. Under the terms of the agreement, TPG and Jackson have agreed to certain limitations on their ability to divest their respective ownership stakes over time.

The capital from TPG’s investment in Jackson Financial Inc., together with $150 million in excess cash from Jackson Financial Inc., will be used for the initial capitalization of Jackson’s new Michigan-based captive reinsurer, Hickory Brooke Reinsurance Company (Hickory Re). Hickory Re has been established to serve as a capital-efficient way to accelerate further sales growth of Jackson’s fixed and fixed index annuity products.

The combination of these transactions is expected to increase Jackson’s future profitability, general account asset growth and capital generation, providing continued strong growth in free cash flows and capital return to shareholders. Jackson intends to publish 2026 financial targets along with its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings results in February 2026.

The transaction with TPG is subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as a legal advisor to Jackson. Milliman served as Jackson’s actuarial advisor related to the establishment of Hickory Re. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as TPG’s legal counsel and Oliver Wyman served as TPG’s actuarial advisor. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP advised TPG with respect to certain corporate and regulatory matters.

Conference Call

Jackson will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. A presentation is available at investors.jackson.com.

The live webcast is open to the public and can be accessed at https://investors.jackson.com. A replay will be available following the call.

To register for the webcast, click here.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Call Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2024. (Criteria used for Call Center World Class FCR Certification is 80% or higher of customers getting their contact resolved on the first call to the call center (FCR) for 3 consecutive months or more.)

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

ABOUT PPM

Our mission is to be seen by clients and their advisors as a consistently reliable partner to help them achieve their long-term value goals.

PPM is a US-based institutional asset manager with $90 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025.1 Established in Chicago in 1990, PPM exists to consistently support institutional clients in achieving their long-term value goals. We offer our mentality of hard work, straight talk, full transparency and humility. Our success is supported by a team-based culture that encourages debate, collaboration and consistency. At the center of our belief is the fact that our best ideas to date have and can come from any team member anywhere in our firm. We believe the success of our investment culture is best demonstrated by the strong retention of our clients and investment professionals.

PPM is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), a publicly traded company.

1 AUM includes committed but unfunded capital for PPM’s private equity and commercial real estate businesses. AUM includes both securities issued by PPM CLO vehicles held by PPM separately managed account clients and the underlying collateral assets of the CLO vehicles managed by PPM.

ABOUT TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $286 billion2 of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.

2 As of September 30, 2025

1Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The wholly-owned direct and indirect subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brooke Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.