Second Front Systems and Paramify Partner to Advance Compliance Modernization and Accelerate Mission Delivery

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world, and Paramify, the leading federal compliance and GRC automation tool, today announced a partnership to advance compliance automation and accelerate the delivery of secure, mission-ready software across the federal government and allied nations.

The collaboration pairs Paramify’s evidence automation, compliance package creation, and risk-management capabilities with 2F Game Warden® to streamline compliance by centralizing documentation, automating evidence collection, and strengthening control inheritance. Together, these capabilities enable rapid deployment across the entire U.S. federal government and to allied nations while supporting missions operating under the most sensitive data requirements.

“Speed and compliance can’t be opposing forces,” said TJ Rowe, Chief Revenue Officer at Second Front Systems. “Partnering with Paramify strengthens our ability to help customers deliver mission-ready software faster, with less administrative drag and a higher standard of assurance. It’s another step forward in our mission to remove the barriers that slow innovation across government.”

As mission owners depend on rapid, secure access to modern software, simplifying compliance is essential to delivering capability to operators quickly. Paramify’s automation, combined with Second Front’s secure, fully authorized delivery platform and expanding ecosystem of partners, positions customers to scale across federal and allied environments without sacrificing speed or assurance.

“The government software market is changing rapidly,” said Mike Schreiner, COO of Paramify. “FedRAMP modernization is opening the door to more innovation, agencies are demanding automated solutions, vendors need a faster path to authorization - that’s what makes the pairing of Paramify and Second Front so special. Together, we help teams go from code to compliance to mission impact at greater speed, with far less cost and far less friction.”

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to modernizing the deployment of regulated software. By streamlining compliance and delivery workflows, Second Front and Paramify enable teams to deliver mission impact faster and with greater confidence.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world’s leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they’re needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com.

About Paramify

Paramify is the leading enterprise Risk Management platform built for GRC professionals, consultants, and advisory firms worldwide. Designed to eliminate the paper chase that slows compliance work, Paramify uses automation and AI to eliminate manual, repetitive tasks from GRC workflows — cutting the time and cost of maintaining compliance with frameworks such as FedRAMP, CMMC, DoD Impact Levels, GovRAMP, SOC 2, and more. What once took months now takes hours. Founded in 2022, Paramify now powers hundreds of enterprise programs, including over 20% of the FedRAMP Marketplace, and is trusted by top GRC consulting and advisory organizations as their go-to platform for delivering faster, higher-quality outcomes for clients. Learn more at paramify.com.