Priority Health and Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire Finalize Transaction to Expand Access to High-Quality Care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Health, a Michigan-based health plan serving more than 1.3 million members, has completed a transaction with Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire (the Cooperative), a community-based health plan in Wisconsin serving more than 61,000 members, that establishes Priority Health as the sole governing member of the Cooperative.

Plans for the agreement were officially announced in July 2025 and were completed January 1, 2026.

“The successful completion of this transaction marks an exciting new chapter in our mission to improve health outcomes and broaden availability of high-quality care,” said Nick Gates, president of Priority Health. “Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire has established itself as a high-quality health plan, demonstrating a strong commitment to the well-being of the communities it serves. Together, we are focused on creating new opportunities to innovate, enhance experiences and build a healthier future for our members and communities.”

Sarah North, CEO and general manager of Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire, said: “This marks a significant milestone for the Cooperative as we have been privileged to serve our members for more than 50 years. Partnering with Priority Health, an organization that shares our dedication to improving health outcomes and delivering a strong, member-centered experience, strengthens our collective ability to grow, innovate and remain sustainable in a rapidly changing health care environment. Together, we are building a brighter future for our communities.”

The transaction with the Cooperative makes Priority Health a four-state health plan. In December 2024, Priority Health became the sole member of Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, which serves members in Indiana and Ohio.

Kaufman, Hall, and Associates, LLC served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor and Weld Riley served as legal counsel to Group Health Cooperative Eau Claire in this transaction. Taft Stettinius & Hollister served as external legal counsel to Priority Health and Ankura served as due diligence advisor.

About Priority Health:

Our members are at the heart of everything we do. With nearly 40 years in business, Priority Health is the second-largest health plan in Michigan and the third-largest provider-sponsored health plan in the nation, offering an extensive portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than 1.3 million members each year in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, Priority Health offers a broad network of primary care physicians. Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Learn more about affordable, quality health coverage options from Priority Health. Visit the Priority Health newsroom for the latest news.

About Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire:

Founded in 1972, Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire is a nonprofit, member-focused health plan serving approximately 61,000 members across Wisconsin, including Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries, commercial employer groups, and state employees. Visit Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire to learn more.