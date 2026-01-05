Rx Networks Partners with Zephr.xyz to Scale High-Precision GNSS for Mass-Market Android Devices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rx Networks, a globally trusted provider of high-precision GNSS correction services, today announced a strategic collaboration with Zephr.xyz, whose software-based positioning SDK enables sub-meter accuracy on commodity Android devices, without requiring specialized hardware.

TruePoint is designed to evolve alongside customer needs, supporting everything from early-stage experimentation to large-scale production deployments. Share

Through this collaboration, Zephr.xyz has integrated Rx Networks’ TruePoint correction services, extending high-precision GNSS capability worldwide with the reliability, availability and continuity required for commercial-scale deployment.

Trusted, Mission-Critical GNSS at Global Scale

Operating on a global scale, Rx Networks is a proven provider of GNSS positioning services for tier-1 OEMs, telecom operators, and enterprise customers. Rx Networks’ services are engineered to ensure a five-nines (99.999%) SLA for availability, supporting mission-critical and safety-critical applications where continuity, resilience, and predictable performance are essential.

Unlike free, experimental or regionally constrained solutions, Rx Networks’ infrastructure is designed for global availability and long-term operational reliability, making it suitable for large-scale commercial deployments.

TruePoint: A Unified, Versatile Positioning Portfolio

TruePoint is Rx Networks’ comprehensive high-precision positioning portfolio, designed to support a broad spectrum of customer requirements. Rather than a one-size-fits-all product, TruePoint has solutions which span:

Global, regional and localized GNSS correction services

Accuracy tiers from decimeter to centimeter-level performance

Multiple deployment models and price-performance options

TruePoint is designed to evolve alongside customer needs, supporting everything from early-stage experimentation to large-scale production deployments. While Zephr.xyz currently leverages TruePoint | FOCUS, the collaboration is not limited to a single TruePoint variant, preserving flexibility as applications mature.

Focus on GNSS Leadership in Mass-Market Devices

Rx Networks brings nearly 20 years of experience powering GNSS in Smartphones, wearables, and mass-market devices. This focus continues with Rx Networks’ long-standing support of consumer and OEM markets, reflecting the company’s belief that high-precision positioning will have mass-market adoption and create a new level of user experience.

Cost-Effective Models Built for Scale

TruePoint supports flexible, cost-effective commercial models that allow customers to validate ROI, enter emerging markets efficiently, and scale gradually as demand grows. This approach is particularly well suited to consumer, mobility, and custom OEM-driven use cases where cost sensitivity is as critical as accuracy.

A Complementary, Strategic Collaboration

In this collaboration, Rx Networks provides the global correction infrastructure, operational maturity, and trust, while Zephr.xyz contributes a software-based, virtualized positioning engine that enables advanced GNSS corrections on commodity devices and delivers consistent accuracy improvements across a wide range of real-world conditions. Together, the companies expand where high-precision positioning works, enabling new applications across smart devices, urban mobility, and AI-enabled spatial services.

“High-precision positioning must be reliable, scalable, and commercially viable,” said Ali Soliman, VP of Sales and Marketing at Rx Networks. “By combining TruePoint’s global correction infrastructure with Zephr.xyz’s virtualized positioning engine, we’re enabling a new class of applications without compromising trust, flexibility, or cost efficiency.”

“Our collaboration with Rx Networks gives Zephr.xyz immediate access to a globally deployed, trusted correction platform,” said Sean Gorman, PhD, CEO of Zephr.xyz. “TruePoint allows us to extend high-precision positioning to commodity smartphones and real-world deployments without requiring specialized hardware.”

Availability

TruePoint is available today for trial. Interested parties can request a complimentary 30-day trial license at http://www.rxnetworks.com/request-a-free-trial.

Developers can access and sign up for the Zephr.xyz Positioning SDK at https://zephr.xyz/positioning-sdk

For further inquiries, contact sales@rxnetworks.com.

About Rx Networks Inc.

Rx Networks is a Canadian company that provides reliable, timely, and relevant location assistance and correction data that improve the GNSS experience and strengthen the connection between people. Billions of devices benefit from Rx Networks GNSS data services every day.