Axos Bank Joins Qualia's Bank Partner Network to Enhance Digital Real Estate Closings

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axos Bank, a leading digital-first financial services provider, today announced it has joined the Qualia Bank Partner Network. This strategic collaboration integrates Axos Bank's specialized title and escrow banking services with Qualia's digital real estate closing platform, creating a streamlined transaction experience for settlement service providers nationwide. Title and escrow companies using both platforms will benefit from robust integrations (including positive pay, daily clearing, and wire integrations), enhanced security protocols, and improved operational efficiency.

"This partnership with Qualia aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative digital banking solutions that address the unique needs of specialized industries," said Christian Santaniello, Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Axos Bank. "By integrating our treasury management services with the Qualia platform, we're helping title and escrow companies reduce manual processes, mitigate fraud risk, and ultimately deliver a better experience for our shared clients."

"We're thrilled to welcome Axos Bank to the Qualia Bank Partner Network," said Jackson Reynolds, VP of Corporate Strategy at Qualia. "Our mission is to create a more seamless, transparent real estate transaction experience, and banking integrations are a critical component of that vision. Axos Bank's specialized expertise in the title and escrow industry, combined with their digital-first approach, makes them an ideal partner."

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc., with approximately $24.8 billion in consolidated assets as of June 30, 2025, is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products nationwide through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $39.4 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of June 30, 2025, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, among other indices. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc., please visit http://investors.axosfinancial.com.

About Qualia

Qualia is the real estate industry’s leading AI-powered digital closing platform. The Qualia platform is used by title, escrow, real estate, and mortgage lending professionals to transform home buying and selling into simple, secure, and enjoyable experiences for millions of homeowners each year. Qualia’s comprehensive offerings include an agentic AI system, Qualia Clear, that supports title & escrow professionals’ work and automates their workflows; a suite of cloud-based applications for accounting, reporting, communications, and fraud prevention; and an expansive network of product and service integrations. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX, and Concord, NH. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com.

All deposit accounts through Axos Bank brands are FDIC insured through Axos Bank. All deposit accounts of the same ownership and/or vesting held at Axos Bank are combined and insured under the same FDIC Certificate 35546. All deposit accounts through Axos Bank brands are not separately insured by the FDIC from other deposit accounts held with the same ownership and/or vesting at Axos Bank. Interest rates and corresponding APY are variable and set at our discretion. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings. For more information read our FDIC notice at https://www.axosbank.com/Legal/FDIC-Notice.

Axos Bank NMLS #524995 | © 2026 Axos Bank, All Rights Reserved.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Johnny Lai, CFA
SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Axos Financial, Inc.
Phone: 1-858-649-2218
Email: jlai@axosfinancial.com

