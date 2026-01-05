etherWhere Partners with AsiaRF on GNSS Modules to Target Wi-Fi 7 Access Points, Body-Worn Cameras, and Asset Tracking Tags

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--etherWhere, a leader in low-power GNSS chipset solutions, has partnered with AsiaRF, a global leader in wireless connectivity, to offer GNSS modules based on the EW6181. etherWhere’s EW6181 offers the industry’s lowest power consumption with fast acquisition time.

For customers with challenging applications, etherWhere offers performance improvement through the use of accuWhereTM cloud. accuWhere’s multi-modal operation can reduce power consumption for battery operated devices or alternatively improve accuracy for demanding applications.

AsiaRF is offering two module designs (10.1 × 9.7 × 2.3 mm and 18 × 18 × 6.2 mm), which will be on display at CES 2026 at LVCC, North Hall, Booth No. 10676. The modules are targeted for wireless solutions, including Wi-Fi 7 access points, body-worn cameras, and asset tracking solutions.

“We’re thrilled to work with AsiaRF, a leader in wireless connectivity solutions, targeting the enterprise, IoT, and public safety markets. Location awareness is becoming a key requirement across the industry, and we’re excited to be partnering with AsiaRF to bring solutions to the market,” said Michael Raam, CEO of etherWhere. Visit us at CES 2026 (LVCC) - North Hall Booth No. 10763.

“Our partnership with etherWhere marks a significant milestone in AsiaRF’s mission to push the boundaries of wireless innovation. The new GNSS modules address critical market demand for high precision and ultra-low power consumption in compact form factors. We are excited to showcase these solutions at CES 2026, offering our clients the perfect synergy of Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and state-of-the-art geolocation,” said Paul Lai, CEO of AsiaRF.

About AsiaRF Co., Ltd.

AsiaRF is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, specializing in high-performance modules for Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi HaLow (802.11ah), Bluetooth, and IoT applications. As a pioneer in long-range, low-power connectivity, AsiaRF empowers businesses to bridge the gap between technology and the connected world with innovative, high-quality hardware. For more information, please visit www.asiarf.com.

About etherWhere Corporation

etherWhere offers low power geolocation solutions with patented technologies for a variety of applications including wearables, asset, livestock tracking, pallet tracking and precise timing. etherWhere is headquartered in Milpitas, California with several global satellite offices. For more information, please visit us at www.etherwhere.com.