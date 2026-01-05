Kraft Hockeyville Extends Community Impact with Biggest Prize Pool Yet to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), announced that nominations for the 20th anniversary year of Kraft Hockeyville are now open. Canadians can nominate their communities at KraftHockeyville.ca by answering just three questions until March 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Over the past two decades, Kraft Hockeyville has proven that hockey is more than a game–it’s the heart of Canadian communities, where local arenas serve as vital gathering places. Since 2006, the program has awarded $5.4 million to support 105 communities, and this year Kraft Hockeyville is honouring its 20-year legacy with its biggest program yet.

The milestone anniversary offers an expanded format that nearly triples the total prize pool from past Kraft Hockeyville competitions, ensuring even more communities across Canada can benefit from essential arena improvements. For the first time, the program will add a new phase in the contest format to recognize one Provincial & Territorial Winner from each of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories. This program expansion highlights Kraft Heinz’s commitment to supporting passionate hockey towns in every region of the country. This year’s new prize structure includes:

13 Provincial & Territorial Winners: with 11 of these communities each receiving $50,000 for rink upgrades, and the top two finalists advancing for the chance to compete for a larger prize.

The runner-up will receive $100,000 for rink upgrades.

The Kraft Hockeyville 2026 winning town will receive $250,000 for rink upgrades, plus the opportunity to host an NHL ® Pre-Season game for their community.

Pre-Season game for their community. Additional Community Support: NHLPA Goals & Dreams will also support Canadian communities with a donation of $50,000 in brand-new hockey equipment to help more Canadian kids play the game they love.

To spotlight the 2026 program and bring it to life, Kraft Hockeyville has teamed up with two ambassadors. Marc-André Fleury, recently retired NHL alumnus, brings his consistent, humble leadership shaped over a 21-year career. Joining him is NHL alumnus and top hockey media personality Paul Bissonnette, celebrated for his grit on the ice and bold, unmatched commentary off it. Together, Marc-André and Paul embody the spirit of Kraft Hockeyville with their heart, humour, and deep love for the game.

“Hockey isn’t just a game in Canada, it’s part of the community,” said Bissonnette. “Kraft Hockeyville gets that. For 20 years, it's energized local rinks and gotten people fired up. I remember playing in the Kraft Hockeyville NHL Pre-Season game in Vernon, B.C., back in 2016, and the local community was absolutely buzzing. That’s what hockey is all about."

Winning funds from Kraft Hockeyville ensure local arenas can keep their doors open, helping protect the future of hockey in communities where the rink is an essential gathering place. Over the past two decades, Kraft Hockeyville has helped unite communities around a shared love of hockey in countless ways. Over the years:

Sylvan Lake, Alberta (Kraft Hockeyville 2014 champion) turned tragedy to triumph when their rink’s old roof collapsed and the community rallied to win and rebuild a critical community hub and one of the busiest rinks in Western Canada.

(Kraft Hockeyville champion) turned tragedy to triumph when their rink’s old roof collapsed and the community rallied to win and rebuild a critical community hub and one of the busiest rinks in Western Canada. Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick (Kraft Hockeyville 2021 champion) tragically lost its community rink in a fire earlier that year–which was the first arena in a First Nations community in Eastern Canada. Kraft Hockeyville funding allowed the community to rebuild and upgrade, allowing this critical community gathering place to open back up to serve the community.

(Kraft Hockeyville champion) tragically lost its community rink in a fire earlier that year–which was the first arena in a First Nations community in Eastern Canada. Kraft Hockeyville funding allowed the community to rebuild and upgrade, allowing this critical community gathering place to open back up to serve the community. Sydney, Nova Scotia (Kraft Hockeyville 2022 champion) sprung to action when a sharp increase in girls’ hockey on the island meant ice time was difficult to secure–after winning Kraft Hockeyville, Sydney empowered local girls and women in sport by opening the first rink in Canada dedicated entirely to women’s and girls’ hockey.

(Kraft Hockeyville champion) sprung to action when a sharp increase in girls’ hockey on the island meant ice time was difficult to secure–after winning Kraft Hockeyville, Sydney empowered local girls and women in sport by opening the first rink in Canada dedicated entirely to women’s and girls’ hockey. Saint-Boniface, Québec (Kraft Hockeyville 2025 champion) rallied in the true spirit of teamwork to secure the Kraft Hockeyville 2025 title most recently so the community can upgrade the local rink where people share their passion for sports, music, and celebration year-round.

“Kraft Heinz has been part of the fabric of Canada for more than a century, and for the last twenty years, Kraft Hockeyville has been about spotlighting the way that hockey binds Canadians together. As we reflect on celebrating twenty years of Kraft Hockeyville, we’re proud to honour the communities that have shaped the program’s legacy,” said Simon Laroche, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. “This year’s new format lets us celebrate the enthusiasm and resilience of hockey towns in every province and territory. With more funding than ever awarded to a greater number of local communities, we’re thrilled to support even more rinks this year and keep fostering a deep love for the game.”

Community nominations close March 1, 2026, followed by judging. The 13 Provincial & Territorial Winners will be announced March 14, 2026, with the Kraft Hockeyville 2026 champion announced April 4, 2026. To nominate your community, learn more about the new program format or access full contest rules, visit KraftHockeyville.ca.

