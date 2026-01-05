-

DTS AutoStage Video Gains Increased Adoption Among Major Automakers

Global Partnership Will Bring a Fully Connected Digital Entertainment Experience to Mercedes-Benz Vehicles

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xperi, Inc. (NYSE: XPER), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced the continued expansion of the DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo among leading automotive brands. With five OEMs now adopting the platform—including three in the past year alone—DTS AutoStage Video is rapidly emerging as a premier video solution for connected cars worldwide.

As part of this growing momentum, Mercedes-Benz has selected DTS AutoStage Video Service for upcoming vehicles, joining other global automakers in bringing advanced digital entertainment experiences to drivers and passengers. The automaker has now adopted Xperi’s entire suite of connected car offerings, which includes HD Radio, DTS AutoStage Audio, and DTS:X immersive audio.

Xperi has been collaborating with Mercedes-Benz since 2020, providing industry-leading radio metadata and laying the foundation for ongoing innovation. The addition of DTS AutoStage Video represents another step in expanding entertainment options available to consumers across multiple automotive brands.

“The DTS AutoStage platform delivers a unified digital entertainment solution for the car, and we’re pleased that global automakers continue to recognize the value of our comprehensive connected car solution,” said Jeff Jury, senior vice president and general manager of immersive entertainment at Xperi. “From our long history of delivering high-quality audio to vehicles with HD Radio and DTS:X to pioneering digital entertainment in the connected car with DTS AutoStage, Xperi has been at the forefront of audio and video innovation in the automotive industry.”

Xperi will debut the Mercedes-Benz DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo at CES 2026, taking place January 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in West Hall, Booth #4041. Attendees are invited to visit the Xperi booth to experience the future of in-car entertainment and learn more about the full suite of connected car technologies powering Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

For media inquiries or to schedule a demonstration at CES 2026, please contact press@xperi.com.

About Xperi, Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), are integrated into consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

©2025 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, HD Radio, DTS Play-Fi and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IMAX is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

XPER – P

Contacts

press@xperi.com

Industry:

Xperi Inc

NYSE:XPER
Release Versions
English

Contacts

press@xperi.com

More News From Xperi Inc

TiVo OS Expands Entertainment Horizons with New Features, Content Partnerships, and Growing Device Footprint at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo Platform Technologies LLC (“TiVo”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (“Xperi”), today announced exciting enhancements to its independent media platform at CES 2026, including new features for TiVo OS, expanded content partnerships, greater availability on a diversity of devices, and a deeper sports lineup that delivers more ways for consumers to watch what they love. TiVo OS continues to gain traction globally, powering smart TVs from leading brands and d...

Xperi Appoints Matt Milne as President of TiVo Ads

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xperi Inc., an entertainment technology company that invents, develops and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced that Matt Milne has been appointed to the position of President of TiVo Ads, in addition to his duties as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. TiVo Ads is made up of a mix of Xperi executives and new talent from leading companies (including Samsung Ads, Paramount, Sky, CBS, and more) working together to grow th...

Xperi Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced third quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. “By the end of the third quarter, we achieved nearly all of our strategic growth goals for 2025,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “We reached 4.8 million monthly active use...
Back to Newsroom