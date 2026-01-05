DTS AutoStage Video Gains Increased Adoption Among Major Automakers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xperi, Inc. (NYSE: XPER), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced the continued expansion of the DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo among leading automotive brands. With five OEMs now adopting the platform—including three in the past year alone—DTS AutoStage Video is rapidly emerging as a premier video solution for connected cars worldwide.

As part of this growing momentum, Mercedes-Benz has selected DTS AutoStage Video Service for upcoming vehicles, joining other global automakers in bringing advanced digital entertainment experiences to drivers and passengers. The automaker has now adopted Xperi’s entire suite of connected car offerings, which includes HD Radio, DTS AutoStage Audio, and DTS:X immersive audio.

Xperi has been collaborating with Mercedes-Benz since 2020, providing industry-leading radio metadata and laying the foundation for ongoing innovation. The addition of DTS AutoStage Video represents another step in expanding entertainment options available to consumers across multiple automotive brands.

“The DTS AutoStage platform delivers a unified digital entertainment solution for the car, and we’re pleased that global automakers continue to recognize the value of our comprehensive connected car solution,” said Jeff Jury, senior vice president and general manager of immersive entertainment at Xperi. “From our long history of delivering high-quality audio to vehicles with HD Radio and DTS:X to pioneering digital entertainment in the connected car with DTS AutoStage, Xperi has been at the forefront of audio and video innovation in the automotive industry.”

Xperi will debut the Mercedes-Benz DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo at CES 2026, taking place January 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in West Hall, Booth #4041. Attendees are invited to visit the Xperi booth to experience the future of in-car entertainment and learn more about the full suite of connected car technologies powering Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

For media inquiries or to schedule a demonstration at CES 2026, please contact press@xperi.com.

About Xperi, Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), are integrated into consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

©2025 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, HD Radio, DTS Play-Fi and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IMAX is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

XPER – P