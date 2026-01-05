Priority Life Care Selects ECP to Power an AI-Forward Clinical Transformation Across 60+ Communities

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Life Care (PLC), a senior living provider serving more than 4,000 residents across 60+ communities, today announced a major investment in its technology infrastructure through a new enterprise partnership with ECP. ECP is the leading all-in-one software platform for senior living. PLC will adopt ECP’s Clinical and Move-Ins solutions, including its EHR and eMAR, as part of a comprehensive modernization effort aimed at strengthening care delivery, improving data accessibility, and supporting long-term growth.

The organization conducted an in-depth evaluation of multiple platforms and selected ECP based on its senior-living-specific design, strong data foundation, AI-driven roadmap, and demonstrated ability to innovate alongside fast-growing operators.

“Our vision has always been to build a model of care and operations that is truly future-ready,” said Sevy Petras, CEO of Priority Life Care. “ECP stood out because they are not only mature in the areas that matter today, but also deeply aligned with where we see the industry heading. Their focus on senior living, commitment to innovation, and data-driven approach matches our strategy to elevate resident outcomes and empower our teams with better insights.”

Selecting a Partner Built for Senior Living

“We’re building Priority Life Care for the next decade, not just the next upgrade cycle,” said Ryan Person, Chief Strategy Officer at PLC. “Our search focused on partners who could scale with us, integrate across systems, and give our organization the visibility we need to operate smarter. ECP demonstrated a balance of product maturity and innovation that we simply didn’t see elsewhere, and their willingness to collaborate made them the clear choice for our future.”

Driving Consistency, Speed, and Data Visibility

PLC will implement ECP’s Clinical and Move-Ins products across all communities in the coming months to standardize clinical workflows, strengthen medication management, and provide leaders real-time operational insights across the portfolio.

“PLC’s approach represents what modern senior living leaders are striving for: connected systems, actionable data, and innovation that directly improves frontline care,” said Adam Aisen, CEO of ECP. “We’re honored to be chosen as their partner and look forward to helping accelerate their vision with a platform built specifically for senior living.”

A Strategic Partnership Built for Growth

PLC and ECP will work closely together throughout implementation to ensure consistent adoption, training, and operational alignment across the portfolio. The partnership reinforces PLC’s long-term strategy to modernize systems, empower caregivers, and leverage data to drive quality outcomes.

“PLC has a clear vision for how technology should support care teams and drive scalable operations,” said Aaron Dollinger, Chief Sales Officer at ECP. “We’re proud that they chose ECP as the platform to help accelerate that strategy across their communities.”

About Priority Life Care

Priority Life Care (PLC) is a senior living provider committed to delivering exceptional care, meaningful engagement, and a resident-centered experience across its portfolio of communities. With a focus on innovation, service, and continuous improvement, PLC empowers its teams with the resources and tools they need to support residents and families with purpose and compassion. Learn more at prioritylc.com.

About ECP

ECP is the leading all-in-one software provider for senior living communities, offering eMAR, EHR, CRM, Move-Ins, Billing, and business intelligence solutions. Designed to enhance resident care, staff efficiency, and operational success, ECP’s technology is trusted by over 8,000 communities nationwide. With a commitment to seamless integrations and data accessibility, ECP is making senior living software simpler and smarter.