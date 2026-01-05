Edgecore Networks and Synaptics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Scalable Edge AI and AIoT Platforms

HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgecore Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology and a leader in innovative network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, today announced a strategic collaboration with Synaptics focused on advancing scalable Edge AI and AIoT platforms. As part of this collaboration, the two companies will jointly showcase a next-generation AIoT Edge Hub with Wi-Fi HaLow during CES 2026, January 6–9, at the Synaptics private technology showcase.

Synaptics is a leader in Edge AI processing, connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. By combining Edgecore’s expertise in open networking and large-scale service provider deployments with Synaptics’ advanced processing and connectivity technologies for the IoT, we are enabling scalable, cloud-connected AIoT deployments across diverse operational environments.

The AIoT Edge Hub is built on the Synaptics’ Astra™ SL1620 embedded IoT processor, delivering Edge AI processing capabilities, while integrating multi-protocol wireless connectivity with the Synaptics Veros™ SYN4612 triple-combo wireless solution, which supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth/BLE, and IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread and Zigbee). In addition, the AIoT Edge Hub incorporates Wi-Fi HaLow powered by Morse Micro, enabling long-range, low-power communication across challenging environments.

Designed as an intelligent orchestration layer between cloud services and edge devices, the platform connects to AWS through AWS IoT Device Management/Managed Integrations, enabling streamlined onboarding and centralized management of AWS-certified local IoT devices, while supporting long-distance video streaming and edge data acquisition from remote cameras and sensors.

With an established footprint across ISP, MSP, and telecommunication service provider markets, Edgecore and Synaptics also see strong potential to extend Edge AI and AIoT platforms into vertical applications including property and facility management, retail, and commercial space management, where scalable connectivity and cloud-integrated edge intelligence are increasingly critical.

“Edge AI and AIoT succeed when edge platforms are designed to scale and operate effectively across real-world environments, while integrating seamlessly with cloud services, reflecting our collaboration with Synaptics to build open, scalable platforms that enable confident deployment of intelligent services,” said Teng Tai Hsu, Vice President at Edgecore Networks.

“As AI workloads move into real-world environments, Edge processing becomes essential for delivering on-device intelligence with the speed, reliability, and scalability customers expect,” said John Weil, VP & GM, Edge IoT Processors, Synaptics. “With our Astra™ AI-native embedded IoT processors, we’re providing Edge AI capabilities that reduce latency, optimize bandwidth, and allow decisions to be made closer to where data is generated. Our collaboration with Edgecore brings together advanced Edge processing, robust connectivity, and open development platforms to help customers deploy AIoT solutions confidently and at scale across diverse environments.”

The joint solution will be showcased during CES 2026, January 6–9, at Synaptics’ Private Technology Showcase, located in the Venetian Hotel, Level 2 Exhibitor Suites, Bellini Ballroom #2105.

Looking ahead, the two companies plan to deepen their collaboration across Edge AI architectures, AIoT platforms, and high-speed connectivity technologies, working closely with cloud service providers, network operators, and ecosystem partners to accelerate the adoption of cloud-connected edge intelligence at scale.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, is a leading provider of open infrastructure solutions. Edgecore Networks delivers comprehensive wired and wireless products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide, serving AI/ML, Cloud Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise, and SMB customers.

Edgecore Networks is committed to advancing open infrastructure beyond networking. Edgecore is expanding its portfolio to include open compute solutions, enhancing its ability to deliver integrated infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of modern data centers and service providers.

For more information, visit https://wifi.edge-core.com/

About Synaptics

Synaptics is leading the charge in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As the go-to partner for the world’s most forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.

Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, or visit www.synaptics.com.