Marketing Architects Partners with Jounce Media for Greater Transparency in CTV Buying

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects announces a partnership with Jounce Media to bring greater transparency to Connected TV (CTV) media buying through Marketing Architects’ proprietary media-buying AI, Annika®.

Programmatic CTV continues to grow. So do concerns around opaque supply chains and inconsistent inventory quality. Advertisers often lack visibility where ads run or how supply paths impact performance. This partnership addresses those challenges head-on.

Jounce Media is the industry leader in programmatic supply chain management. The company aggregates and analyzes bidstream data to classify inventory quality, identify direct and indirect supply paths, and evaluate seller behaviors. For Marketing Architects, integrating this data into Annika improves how supply is evaluated and selected.

“Partnering with Jounce Media lets us apply a data-enriched lens to every campaign,” says Marrika Zapiler, Director of Advanced TV at Marketing Architects. “We're building a foundation for more effective, transparent CTV buys that better serve our clients’ goals.”

Annika’s update unifies premium inventory across our supply ecosystem, enabling more intentional planning and minimizing opaque supply chains. This change relies on a taxonomy built with Jounce data, enabling smarter campaign setup and reducing reliance on guesswork or manual research. The integration also supports better supply path decisioning, helping Annika prioritize high-quality, direct inventory across CTV.

“Jounce exists to help advertisers understand what they’re buying and where it comes from,” says Chris Kane, founder at Jounce Media. “By taking a seller-oriented approach to media planning, execution, and measurement, Marketing Architects is embracing the industry’s movement toward a more trusted and accountable programmatic supply chain.”

This move, combined with Annika’s one-of-a-kind ability to identify and buy high-performing media, delivers a powerful upgrade to CTV advertising. By enriching Annika with app-level supply data, Marketing Architects reduces reliance on black-box verification methods and sets a new standard for optimized, outcome-driven CTV campaigns.

About Jounce Media

Jounce Media is the industry leader in programmatic supply chain management and is trusted by the world's largest marketers, agencies, media companies, and advertising technology platforms to inform supply path optimization strategies. For more information, please visit jouncemedia.com.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 25 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.