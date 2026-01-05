-

Corebridge Financial Closes on Individual Retirement Variable Annuity Transaction with Venerable

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corebridge Financial, Inc. (“Corebridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that it has successfully closed on the final portions of the previously announced agreement with Corporate Solutions Life Reinsurance Company, an insurance subsidiary of Venerable Holdings, Inc. (“Venerable”), including the reinsurance of all the Individual Retirement variable annuities issued by The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York (“USL”), a Corebridge insurance company subsidiary, and the sale of a related investment adviser and manager (SAAMCo).

Today’s announcement builds on the August 2025 close of the largest component of the transaction, reinsuring all the Individual Retirement variable annuities issued by American General Life Insurance Company (“AGL”), a Corebridge insurance company subsidiary.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $380 billion in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2025, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Işıl Müderrisoğlu (Investors): investorrelations@corebridgefinancial.com
Paul Miles (Media): media.contact@corebridgefinancial.com

Industry:

Corebridge Financial

NYSE:CRBG
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Işıl Müderrisoğlu (Investors): investorrelations@corebridgefinancial.com
Paul Miles (Media): media.contact@corebridgefinancial.com

More News From Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial to Join S&P MidCap 400 Index

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that it has been selected by S&P Dow Jones Indices to join the S&P MidCap 400 Index, effective prior to the open of trading today. “Our inclusion in the S&P MidCap 400 represents an important milestone for Corebridge, a recognition of both our commitment to growth and dedication to deliver for our customers,” said Marc Costantini, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With our robust product portfoli...

Corebridge Financial Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by AIG

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that the previously announced secondary offering by American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) of common stock of Corebridge Financial has priced at $31.10 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 6, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. AIG, as the selling stockholder, has offered 32.6 million existing shares of common stock (out of approximately 520 million total shares of common sto...

Corebridge Financial Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by AIG

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced the launch of a secondary offering of its common stock by American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG). AIG, as the selling stockholder, is offering 32.6 million existing shares of common stock (out of approximately 520 million total shares of common stock outstanding) of Corebridge Financial. All of the net proceeds from the offering will go to AIG. In addition, Corebridge Financial, Inc. announced that, subjec...
Back to Newsroom