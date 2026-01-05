Glass-Media and 6P Color Collaborate to Improve Color Accuracy on Digital Signage for High-Precision Brands

DALLAS & WACO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glass-Media, the leading provider of purpose-built, highly configurable digital signage solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with 6P Color to support improved color accuracy on digital screens for brands where precision matters most, including beauty, jewelry, apparel and home furnishings. The collaboration is intended to help ensure that the color brands approve in content creation translates more reliably to the in-store display environment, where subtle shifts in hue, tone and material detail can impact how products appear.

Even when marketing teams invest heavily in premium photography, video and carefully calibrated brand assets, the final step – rendering on a wide range of commercial displays – can introduce inconsistency. Differences in screen capabilities, calibration practices and color processing can cause skin tones, fabrics, metals, finishes and other nuanced details to drift from the intended look, creating a gap between studio-approved creative and what shoppers actually see on the sales floor.

“Marketing teams invest heavily in calibrated photography and video, but that work can break down at the point of display,” said Daniel Black, Founder and CEO at Glass-Media. “In categories where color nuance is critical, inconsistent color reproduction can undermine brand consistency. Our collaboration with 6P Color gives customers an option to optimize accuracy so in-store visuals align more closely with approved creative.”

As part of this effort, Glass-Media plans to make advanced color optimization available as an optional enhancement for customers who want higher-fidelity color on supported deployments. This advancement is slated to be an upgrade path for brands and retailers who place a premium on color-critical product representation and want additional control over how visuals render across locations and screen types.

6P Color’s technology is built around Full Color Range™ (FCR), an end-to-end color system designed to preserve and transport the full range of colors humans can see, from content capture, digital creation or scanned sources through final display. FCR is designed to leverage existing formats and standards, while enabling each display to transform content to take maximum advantage of its own characteristics, including color gamut, dynamic range, white point and the number and positioning of primaries. This approach can coexist with today’s RGB displays while also supporting future multi-primary display technologies.

“FCR is designed to unlock the full spectrum of color across platforms, devices, and applications,” said John Vilade, CEO of 6P Color. “By preserving that range throughout the workflow, brands can consistently maintain color intent and brand integrity from content creation through critical in-store execution. We call this Colorsistency™. Our work with Glass-Media takes a practical, standards-aligned approach that helps retail teams deliver higher-fidelity visuals, impact, and engagement.”

About Glass-Media

Founded in 2014, Dallas-based Glass-Media is the leading provider of purpose-built, highly configurable digital signage solutions, recognized across the industry for world-class design, engineering excellence, precision fabrication, and continuous product innovation. Proudly ranked among the prestigious Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years (2023–2025), it’s a testament to the company’s sustained growth, relentless execution, and unwavering commitment to transforming the future of visual communication. Learn more at www.glass-media.com.

About 6P Color

6P Color is a Waco TX based company, providing colorimetric and multi-primary system solutions enabling creatives and manufacturers to make and market superior display solutions. 6P Color, is an expert image processing, innovation, and human perception company. 6P Color is focused on Methods and Implementation for enabling expanded colors in addition to more accurate colors. By working to match the Human Visual System Perception of color, all content becomes more engaging and valuable. 6P Color, aligned with Baylor University researchers, is providing rich color science innovation for the future, in parallel with applications for today’s industry compatible solutions. For more information visit www.6PColor.com.