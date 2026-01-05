Momentus Develops Additive Manufactured Fuel Tank with Strategic Partner Velo3D to be flight tested on Vigoride-7 Mission

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), a U.S. commercial space company offering in-space transportation and infrastructure services, today announced the development of an additive manufactured fuel tank. The fuel tank is scheduled to perform flight testing aboard Momentus’s Vigoride-7 Orbital Service Vehicle. The tank was produced in collaboration with Velo3D, a leading provider of advanced metal additive manufacturing technology.

This milestone demonstrates the potential of additive manufacturing to accelerate innovation in spacecraft design, reduce production timelines, and enable complex geometries that improve performance in demanding space environments.

Innovation in Spacecraft Manufacturing

The fuel tank, designed by Momentus and manufactured using Velo3D’s advanced metal 3D printing technology, represents a significant step forward in the adoption of additive manufacturing for mission-critical spacecraft components. By leveraging Velo3D’s fully integrated solution, Momentus designed and produced a tank with optimized features that would be difficult or impossible to achieve with traditional manufacturing methods. Momentus plans to utilize this technology to serve new markets as a qualified supplier for space-rated fuel tanks that typically are high cost and require long lead times.

Strategic Partnership Driving Results

“Testing an additively manufactured fuel tank on Vigoride-7 is a major achievement for Momentus and a testament to the strength of our partnership with Velo3D,” said John Rood, Chief Executive Officer of Momentus. “Additive manufacturing opens new possibilities for spacecraft design and production, and this successful demonstration paves the way for broader adoption across our future missions.”

“Momentus is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in space transportation, and we’re proud to support their vision with our technology,” said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. “Our additive manufacturing platform enables aerospace innovators to design without compromise, and this fuel tank is a perfect example of how advanced manufacturing can deliver performance and reliability in space.”

Looking Ahead

The Vigoride-7 mission marks another step in Momentus’ commitment to advancing in-space infrastructure and services. By integrating additive manufacturing into its supply chain, Momentus aims to reduce costs, shorten development cycles, and enhance the resilience of its spacecraft systems.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc. is a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses and integration, satellite components, and in-space transportation and infrastructure services, including hosted payloads. Its Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle provides satellite operators with cost-effective access to customized orbits and other in-space capabilities.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company that empowers innovators to build the parts they need without compromise. Its fully integrated solution includes Flow™ print preparation software, Sapphire® printers, Assure™ quality assurance software, and intelligent manufacturing processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected closing of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds and fulfillment of customary closing conditions. Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on June 6, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.