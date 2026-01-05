Delta Air Lines Named Official Airline Partner of Sphere

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) today announced Delta Air Lines as the Official Airline of Sphere. As part of a multi-faceted partnership, the Delta SKY360° Club also becomes the first branded hospitality space in the immersive entertainment venue.

“Delta and Sphere share a commitment to innovation, technology and connecting people through world-class experiences,” said Marcus Ellington, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales and Sponsorships, Sphere. “We are proud to welcome Delta as our partner on two firsts for Sphere – our first official airline and first branded hospitality space – and we look forward to building on this collaboration, offering guests an elevated experience, and showcasing the best of each of our brands.”

“At Delta, our mission is to make every journey matter, and that extends beyond the flight,” said Alicia Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer at Delta Air Lines. “Just as we connect people to the places and experiences that matter most, this partnership allows us to bring that same spirit of connection and innovation to one of the most iconic venues in the world.”

The Delta SKY360° Club, which is now open on the event level, offers guests an intimate lounge experience during live music acts, Sphere Experiences including The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, and special events at the venue. Also, through the SkyMiles Experiences platform, members will gain access to unforgettable packages and events at Sphere throughout 2026 and beyond.

Additionally, as part of this multi-year partnership, Delta will be featured in custom branded content on the Exosphere – the largest LED screen in the world. And, as the Official Airline of Sphere, Delta will be integrated across the venue’s onsite signage and digital platforms.

The partnership announcement comes nearly a year to the date after Delta Air Lines’ CES Keynote at Sphere – which marked the first-ever CES keynote to be delivered at the venue. From the Sphere stage, and with visuals and immersive 4D effects developed by Sphere Studios, Delta CEO Ed Bastian ushered in Delta’s 100th anniversary by honoring the airline’s legacy of innovation and sharing the company’s forward-looking vision for using technology to enrich human experiences.

For photos of the Delta SKY360° Club at Sphere, please click here.

