Yuengling Joins Major League Fishing as Official Sponsor in 2026

BENTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Major League Fishing (MLF) announced today that D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the Oldest Brewery in America, has signed a multiyear agreement to become an Official Sponsor of Major League Fishing beginning in the 2026 season. The agreement brings one of the nation’s most enduring and recognizable beer brands into the MLF ecosystem with a broad slate of on-site activations, event integrations and co-branded consumer promotions.

A cornerstone of the partnership will be an extensive Yuengling Light Lager x MLF retail engagement campaign. The multi-state retail campaign will support a new sweepstakes offering fans the chance to win one of eight VIP invitations to a 2026 MLF Pro-Am event, along with eight Yuengling Light Lager x MLF gear packs featuring MLF apparel, fishing tackle and angler memorabilia.

Yuengling Light Lager will also serve as the Presenting Sponsor of 2026 Bass Pro Tour Yuengling Light Lager Stage 5 on Beaver Lake, bringing elevated fan experiences and on-site hospitality to one of the season’s premier events. Yuengling will have a prominent presence at REDCREST 2026, including the Outdoor Sports Expo and on-site presence at most 2026 Bass Pro Tour events and select MLF5 tournaments.

The partnership will be supported by a broad media presence across television, livestream broadcasts, social media and digital content, giving Yuengling Light Lager consistent visibility throughout the 2026 season.

“Yuengling is an iconic American brand with nearly 200 years of history, and we are proud to welcome them to Major League Fishing,” said Jim Wilburn, MLF President of Sales. “Their commitment to supporting sports, outdoor culture and passionate fan communities aligns perfectly with what MLF represents. This partnership brings exciting opportunities for fans at our events, in retail stores across the country and throughout our media platforms. We look forward to showcasing Yuengling in a way that enhances the entire season.”

As the Oldest Brewery in America, Yuengling continues to expand its reach nationwide with its flagship Yuengling Traditional Lager, Yuengling Light Lager, FLIGHT by Yuengling and a diverse lineup of seasonal offerings.

“We’re excited to partner with Major League Fishing and connect with fans who share our passion for tradition, camaraderie and America’s great outdoors,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “MLF delivers world-class competition and a uniquely engaged fan base. We’re looking forward to celebrating the 2026 season with anglers and fans through our co-branded promotions, event activations and the expanded visibility this partnership provides.”

About Major League Fishing

Major League Fishing (MLF) is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, producing more than 250 events annually at some of the most prestigious fisheries in the world, while broadcasting to America’s living rooms on CBS, Discovery, Outdoor Channel, VICE, CBS Sports Network, World Fishing Network, RFD-TV and Game & Fish TV, and on demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, the MLF roster of bass anglers includes the world’s top pros and more than 30,000 competitors in all 50 states and 20 countries. Since its founding in 2011, MLF has advanced the sport of competitive fishing through its premier television broadcasts and livestreams and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for bass through research, education, fisheries enhancement and fish care.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Founded in 1829, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. is America’s Oldest Brewery, proudly family-owned and operated for six generations. With roots in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Yuengling crafts an iconic lineup of beers, including Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, Premium, Premium Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Bock, and Bongo Fizz.

Visitors can explore Yuengling’s rich history with a free tour of America’s Oldest Brewery and the Museum & Gift Shop in Pottsville, PA. In Tampa, FL, guests can enjoy year-round and seasonal offerings at the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen, featuring beer-inspired cuisine, local events, and exclusive merchandise.