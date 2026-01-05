OneNexus Announces Partnership with Travelers to Deliver Enhanced Surety Solutions for the Energy Sector

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneNexus, a financial technology and insurance platform dedicated to funding long-duration decommissioning liabilities, today announced a strategic partnership with The Travelers Companies, Inc. (“Travelers”), the largest surety provider in North America, to deliver a new surety program purpose-built for the energy sector. Through this partnership, Travelers, a Treasury-listed surety company, will provide surety bonds backed by a long-term funding platform developed by OneNexus. The program represents one of the first large-scale integrations of traditional surety capacity with a modern financial assurance structure to help guarantee the performance of long-duration decommissioning obligations.

This milestone follows OneNexus Oklahoma Captive Corp.’s recent A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating and “a-” (Excellent) Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating from AM Best, both with Stable Outlooks.

OneNexus’ strong balance sheet — supported by regulatory capital from Munich Re, a conservative investment strategy, and a robust enterprise risk management framework — is reflected in its A.M. Best A- (Excellent) rating. For the latest AM Best rating, visit www.ambest.com.

Together, Travelers’ surety expertise and OneNexus’ long-duration funding platform create a unified structure that delivers large, long-term capacity for the decommissioning and financial assurance needs of the energy and broader infrastructure sectors.

A Modern Financial Assurance Platform for the Energy & Infrastructure Sectors

Under the new program, Travelers will provide surety capacity alongside OneNexus’ long-term funding engine that supports decommissioning obligations. The combined platform gives operators, sellers, regulators, and counterparties a stable and durable form of financial assurance for reclamation liabilities.

“We are proud to partner with Travelers — a premier name in the surety industry — to deliver a modern solution that aligns surety capacity with long-term plugging and abandonment obligations,” said Tony Sanchez, CEO of OneNexus. “This partnership enables us to combine Travelers’ industry-leading surety capabilities with OneNexus’ long-term, pre-funded liability model, creating a more resilient financial assurance framework for operators and regulators.”

Chris Tata, Head of Commercial Surety at Travelers, said:

“We believe our partnership with OneNexus represents innovation at its best. Combining insurance principles with the traditional surety structure helps reduce risk, increases affordability, and enables companies to properly fund their decommissioning obligations.”

Munich Re Provides Regulatory Capital and Strategic Support

OneNexus’ model is underpinned by regulatory capital provided by Munich Re, the world’s largest and one of the highest-rated reinsurers. Munich Re is both:

A capital partner, providing long-term, irrevocable capital commitments to support the OneNexus platform; and

A strategic partner, having conducted deep underwriting, actuarial, and structural diligence prior to partnering with OneNexus.

Munich Re’s support strengthens the resilience of the OneNexus platform and enables the company to fund long-duration liabilities at scale across oil & gas, industrial, and broader infrastructure sectors.

Adam Flikerski, Chairman of OneNexus, stated:

“OneNexus has built the financial technology required to responsibly fund the decommissioning obligations associated with the next generation of energy and infrastructure assets. Our mission is to ensure that long-duration decommissioning obligations are funded in a guaranteed, permanent, and secure manner — and our partnership with Travelers marks a major step toward that shared vision. We want to thank the Travelers team for their time and support in facilitating this first-of-its-kind structure. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership for years to come.”

About OneNexus

OneNexus is a financial technology and insurance platform that provides guaranteed, long-term funding for decommissioning and environmental liabilities. Through a regulated insurance structure supported by permanent capital from Munich Re and rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, OneNexus enables operators, buyers, and regulators to secure future plugging and abandonment funds with certainty and transparency. For the latest AM Best rating, visit www.ambest.com.

Disclosure

Insurance services are provided by OneNexus Insurance Services LLC (“ONIS”), a licensed insurance agency offering financial assurance and surety products for the energy, infrastructure, and utilities sectors. ONIS operates in partnership with Travelers, Munich Re, and other licensed carriers, to deliver insured financial contracts and surety bond programs.

Certain products are issued through OneNexus Oklahoma Captive Corp (“OOCC”), a regulated captive insurance company licensed by the Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID). OOCC maintains permanent regulatory capital provided by Munich Re, a global reinsurer rated AA (Very Strong) by S&P Global and Fitch. OOCC is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best.

Carriers participating in OneNexus programs, including A+ rated surety providers, underwrite and issue bonds in accordance with applicable federal and state laws. Bond features, pricing, and availability vary by state and are subject to carrier underwriting guidelines and regulatory approval. Coverage is subject to the terms and conditions of each policy or financial contract and may not be available in all jurisdictions.

OneNexus Insurance Services LLC receives commissions or other compensation based on premiums or fees associated with the financial contracts and surety bonds it distributes. Financial assurance and surety products offered by OneNexus Insurance Services LLC may not be available in all states.