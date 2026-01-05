-

aShareX and TheCarCrowd Launch First Fractional Sale of Concours Quality Ferrari 328 GTS

Live event will be held Monday, January 5, 2026 at 9:30 AM PST

LOS ANGELES & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--aShareX, a US based fractional investment platform, and TheCarCrowd, a UK-based collectible car manager, today announced the first sale of fractional shares in a collectible car on the aShareX platform. This left-hand drive Ferrari 328 GTS is one of the finest examples of its kind. The offering will go live for investment on Monday January 5, 2026.

The Ferrari 328 GTS has been driven just 2,000 Kilometres and was selected by TheCarCrowd for its exceptional condition, ultra-low mileage, and documented provenance. The vehicle is regarded as a benchmark example worldwide and represents an investment grade modern classic with strong long term collector demand.

“This launch reflects the democratization of investing in exceptional alternative assets,” said Alan Snyder, Founder of aShareX. “Fractionalizing one of the world’s finest Ferraris demonstrates how investors can participate in ownership of museum quality collectibles through a regulated platform.”

The 328 GTS is considered one of the most iconic Ferrari road cars of the late 1980s, combining analogue driving characteristics and timeless design. The car, one of a limited supply of top tier examples, has been curated to institutional grade standards and positioned as a long-term collectible asset.

David Spickett, CEO of TheCarCrowd, said “this car sits at the very top of the Ferrari 328 market. Partnering with aShareX allows us to bring an asset of this quality to a global investor audience while maintaining professional management and transparency.”

Following this launch, aShareX and TheCarCrowd plan to introduce additional blue chip collectible vehicles and other passion assets as part of an expanded cross-border offering strategy.

The total underlying asset value is approximately $227,000 with fractional interests offered from just $100. The vehicle will be professionally held, managed and insured with no ‘heavy lifting’ for investors, unlocking collectible car investment opportunities without the usual burdens of possession, maintenance and storage.

About aShareX

aShareX is a US based fractional investment platform focused on expanding access to alternative assetts through regulated offerings and technology driven infrastructure.

For more information visit www.aShareX.com

About TheCarCrowd

TheCarCrowd is a UK based collectible car manager specializing in sourcing and managing investment grade modern classic vehicles for a global audience.

For more information visit www.TheCarCrowd.uk

