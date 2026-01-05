GHS Federal Credit Union selects Scienaptic AI to Enable Smarter Lending

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI powered credit decisioning, today announced that GHS Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Binghamton, New York, has selected its AI-powered credit decisioning platform to strengthen loan approvals, accelerate credit decisioning, and support more inclusive lending experiences for members.

Founded in 1940, GHS Federal Credit Union got their start serving government and healthcare professionals, local employers, and families across the Greater Binghamton region for more than eight decades. The credit union has built strong community trust through a focus on personalized service, financial education, and long-term member well-being. GHS offers a broad range of consumer and small business financial products designed to support members across different life stages, while maintaining a strong local presence and a people first culture.

As member profiles, credit needs, and data inputs become more diverse, GHS Federal Credit Union is focused on ensuring that its underwriting approach continues to reflect both financial discipline and local understanding. To support this next phase of growth, Scienaptic AI credit decisioning technology will enable automation across underwriting, providing faster decisions and more comprehensive visibility into member creditworthiness across GHS’s lending portfolio.

“At GHS, our lending philosophy has always been rooted in service for our members,” said Chad Williams, President & CEO at GHS Federal Credit Union. “As data and decision complexity increase, Scienaptic AI enables us to modernize our lending approach by automating underwriting, helping us make faster and more informed decisions at scale while continuing to serve our community responsibly.”

“As lending becomes more data-rich and dynamic, GHS Federal Credit Union is modernizing its underwriting approach to evaluate risk in context rather than in isolation,” said Patrick McElhenie, Chief Growth Officer at Scienaptic AI. “Scienaptic AI enables this modernization by applying advanced intelligence across the full credit decisioning process, helping GHS move beyond single-score decisions while supporting disciplined, responsible growth.”

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers- including underbanked and underserved individuals and say “Yes” more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 15 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.7 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

Scienaptic has been recognised among the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in financial technology. The company was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for 2025 and was included in the CB Insights Fintech 100 list of the most promising fintech companies shaping the future of financial services.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai