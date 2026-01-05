Mobileye Surround ADAS Adds Second Top 10 Automaker

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobileye today announced that a US-based automaker has chosen the Mobileye EyeQ™6H to power future advanced driver assistance systems with hands-free driving on select highways across millions of vehicles worldwide. This deal reflects accelerating demand for Mobileye Surround ADAS™ systems globally, and Mobileye now estimates future delivery of more than 19 million EyeQ6H-based Surround systems, including 9 million from the new automaker announced today in addition to programs by Volkswagen Group announced in March 2025.

The new customer will offer Surround ADAS as standard equipment across many mainstream and premium models in software-defined vehicle architectures. Compared to first-generation hands-free, eyes-on highway ADAS systems, the Mobileye Surround ADAS approach significantly lowers costs and supports ECU consolidation efforts for automakers by vertically integrating software systems and multiple driving functions on one chip and one ECU, a key feature for software-defined vehicles.

With regulators increasing performance requirements for ADAS systems globally, and customer demand for hands-free driving on the rise in developed markets, Mobileye expects Surround ADAS-type systems to represent the next generation of mainstream ADAS and to become standard equipment on many European and U.S. models in the near future.

“This selection of Mobileye Surround ADAS by one of the world’s great automakers reflects the power of our approach to democratizing safety and technology,” said Mobileye President and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua. “Leveraging the EyeQ6H as a powerful central processor for ADAS enables better performance, increased features and greater flexibility to automakers and their customers, all at a lower cost.”

Surround ADAS represents a software-defined set of safety and convenience features, intended for deployment in designated areas and conditions, building on Mobileye’s two decades of experience in automated safety and driving. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI, a suite of multiple cameras and multiple radars totaling up to 11 sensors can be processed by a single EyeQ6H, integrating computer vision, sensor fusion and REM™ crowdsourced driving data.

A typical Mobileye Surround ADAS system uses one forward-looking high-resolution camera, four corner parking cameras, and multiple radars. These systems can enable hands-free, eyes-on driving in designated areas and conditions up to 81 mph or 130 kph, with automated lane change, highway traffic jam assist and cut-in protection. The system is also designed to bolster safety with advanced blind spot detection, evasive maneuver assist, increased pedestrian detection and driver monitoring integrated into the EyeQ operation, along with optional automated parking solutions.

A key to enabling hands-free driving comes from REM crowdsourced data, which covers nearly all highway and arterial roads in the United States and Europe, and more than 90 percent of roads in key Asian markets. To date, more than 8 million vehicles across 18 automotive brands and 50 vehicle models harvest anonymized REM data globally. The high processing power of the EQ6H are also designed to enable over-the-air updates for future features, along with robust cybersecurity protections.

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with our autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, mapping and integrated software and hardware. Since our founding in 1999, Mobileye has enabled the wide adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems that bolster driving safety, while pioneering such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety™ (RSS). These technologies drive the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions at scale, and powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems. Through 2024, about 200 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye’s EyeQ technology inside. Since 2022, Mobileye has been listed independently from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.

“Mobileye,” the Mobileye logo and Mobileye product names are registered trademarks of Mobileye Global. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.