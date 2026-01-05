Ingevity announces successful completion of sale of North Charleston crude tall oil refinery and majority of Industrial Specialties product line

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) today announced the completion of the previously disclosed sale of its North Charleston Crude Tall Oil (CTO) refinery assets and the majority of its Performance Chemicals Industrial Specialties product line to Mainstream Pine Products, LLC (Mainstream). Per the terms of the agreement, the all-cash transaction includes $110 million at closing plus potential contingent consideration ranging from $0 to $19 million, subject to the achievement of future business performance milestones. The transaction is subject to customary adjustments.

“The completion of the sale of our CTO refinery assets and Industrial Specialties product line is an important step in our strategic plan to simplify and streamline our business as a best-in-class specialty materials company,” said Ingevity President and CEO, Dave Li. “The Industrial Specialties business has played a meaningful role in Ingevity’s legacy, and we are confident it will continue to thrive under Mainstream’s ownership.”

The transaction marks a pivotal step in reshaping Ingevity’s overall portfolio, as outlined at the company’s December 8 investor event. By exiting its remaining CTO-based product lines – while retaining the Pavement Technologies business and other lignin-based dispersant products – the company is sharpening its focus on higher-margin specialty applications in activated carbon and pavement technologies, consistent with its strategic priorities.

The CTO refinery assets included in the transaction are co-located on the campus of Ingevity’s North Charleston, South Carolina, Performance Chemicals manufacturing facility.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in three reporting segments: Performance Materials, which includes activated carbon; Advanced Polymer Technologies, which includes caprolactone polymers; and Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and pavement technologies. Our products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, certified biodegradable bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, pavement markings and automotive components. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 24 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,500 people. The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information, visit ingevity.com.

