Dude Perfect Shoots and Scores: Bringing Signature Trick-Shots Exclusively to Nex Playground

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nex, maker of Nex Playground, the active play system that gets families moving together, today announced a new partnership with Dude Perfect, the leading creator-led entertainment company. Together, Nex and Dude Perfect will bring the Dudes’ signature high-energy trick-shot excitement to families everywhere through an all-new motion-powered gameplay launching exclusively on Nex Playground in summer 2026. As one of Nex’s premier 2026 partners, Dude Perfect expands Nex Playground’s sports titles, one of the most popular and fastest-accelerating content categories on Nex Playground.

NEX’s focus on active play together in an accessible format makes them a great partner for reaching fans in the gaming space, and we see an opportunity to work together to bottle up some of the Dudes-style fun and bring it to our fans in new ways. Share

“Dude Perfect has inspired millions of fans around the world with the sheer joy they bring to every challenge,” said David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nex. “Their brand is the perfect match for Nex Playground, where our mission is to turn active play into unforgettable family moments. We’re excited to bring the Dudes’ energy into the living room in a whole new way.”

With the Nex partnership, Dude Perfect is continuing its expansion into new ways to experience fun with the Dudes at home, taking the spirit of their videos and tours and turning it into an everyday, playable part of family time. This gaming experience will capture the enthusiasm and personality the group is known for, featuring appearances from the beloved Panda mascot and moments inspired by the Dudes’ most iconic content. The collaboration also includes deeper cross-brand opportunities, with Nex and Dude Perfect joint integrations across the Dudes’ Summer 2026 Squad Games Tour and new experiential areas.

“One of the best parts of what we do at Dude Perfect is getting to inspire fans to get up and try their own version of competition and play,” said Andrew Yaffe, CEO of Dude Perfect. “NEX’s focus on active play together in an accessible format makes them a great partner for reaching fans in the gaming space, and we see an opportunity to work together to bottle up some of the Dudes-style fun and bring it to our fans in new ways.”

Nex Playground remains the only controller-free console built specifically for families, using motion-powered gameplay to make active, communal play accessible for all ages. Motion-tracking data stays local to the device, and every system includes a built-in camera cover - both central to Nex’s commitment to privacy and safety.

Families can play the entire catalog of games on Nex Playground with Play Pass, the subscription that offers access to the entire catalog of games with no ads. Families interested in purchasing Nex Playground can find the active play system on Amazon as well as in Best Buy®, Target®, Walmart®, and Sam’s Club® online and select retail stores nationwide. Store availability can be found at nexplayground.com/find-in-stores.

About Nex

Nex is on a mission to help families rediscover the joy of movement. Created by parents for parents, Nex combines technology and play to deliver fun, social, and interactive experiences powered by natural body motion, encouraging kids and adults to move more, play more, and have fun together. Nex Playground, the company’s award-winning active play system, is purpose-built to get families moving year-round, with safety and privacy as core considerations in its intentional design. It is certified kidSAFE+ COPPA compliant and built to support healthy, active play for all ages and abilities. Nex is also a member of the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) non-profit organization that works to make the online world safer for kids and their families.

Nex Playground features a growing library of 45+ experiences, including motion and dance games, fitness and educational experiences, and Nex Originals. Content includes collaborations with partners like Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and NBCUniversal. Nex has been recognized by Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Best Inventions, and Parents’ Best Entertainment System for Families, and has earned Red Dot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards.

To learn more, visit nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is the leading creator-led entertainment company focused on family-friendly sports and lifestyle content. Founded in 2009 by five college friends – Tyler Toney, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones – making sports trickshot videos, Dude Perfect’s YouTube channel has become the biggest sports account on YouTube with more than 60 million subscribers. The group has garnered more than 18 billion views across platforms, and has featured celebrities and athletes like Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Luka Doncic, Caitlin Clark, and CeeDee Lamb. Dallas-based Dude Perfect has since expanded into a diversified media business across video content, popular simulcasts for professional sports like the NFL on Amazon, a best-selling toy in Walmart, and live tours.