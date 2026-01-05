Vantage Data Centers and Liberty Energy Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Operate One Gigawatt of Power Solutions for Next Generation Data Centers

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vantage Data Centers (“Vantage”), a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, and Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) (“Liberty”), a leading provider of innovative energy services and technologies, today announced a strategic partnership to develop and deliver utility scale, high efficiency power solutions for Vantage’s expanding portfolio in North America. Upon commissioning, these power solutions will be owned and operated by Liberty Power Innovations (“LPI”), a Liberty Energy company, providing long-term power services to support cloud and AI infrastructure for the world’s largest tech companies.

Under the agreement, Vantage and LPI will partner to deliver up to one gigawatt (1GW) of power agreements between LPI and end-users of Vantage’s data centers within the next five years, including a reservation of 400 megawatts (MW) of 2027 power generation capacity, as well as future expansion potential beyond 1GW.

The collaboration between Vantage and LPI will bolster Vantage’s strategic capabilities to accelerate data center campus development for sophisticated technology companies, enabling Vantage to rapidly deliver digital infrastructure featuring LPI’s integrated power solutions in markets where grid capacity is constrained.

The AI revolution along with continued cloud growth is driving a generational change in power demand. The LPI and Vantage collaboration will deliver power solutions that protect local communities from higher power costs and supply strain, while offering the ability to support the local grid and strengthen energy resilience when needed.

“As demand for digital infrastructure accelerates, access to dependable, high efficiency, scalable power is critical for hyperscale growth,” said Dana Adams, president, North America at Vantage Data Centers. “Partnering with strategic organizations such as LPI strengthens our ability to deliver capacity for our customers where and when they need it, while controlling costs and growing responsibly in power-constrained markets. LPI’s ability to provide significant, near-term generation, and their long-term commitment to reliable operations, make them an ideal partner as we deliver the next wave of innovative digital infrastructure. This partnership, combined with our existing supplier relationships, puts Vantage in a unique position to support our customers.”

“We are excited to join Vantage in this landmark collaboration to develop and deliver 1GW or more of power for their data center campuses. With more than a decade of expertise in advanced distributed power systems, we design, build and operate tailored power solutions that address increasingly complex power demands, combining integrated engineering with real-time digital operations. Our North American platform provides the scale, reliability and operational expertise to support Vantage in this major energy infrastructure undertaking,” commented Ron Gusek, chief executive officer of Liberty. “This alliance represents a significant step forward in aligning energy and digital infrastructure to meet growing demand for AI services while setting a new standard for unprecedented scale and reliability.”

LPI’s comprehensive platform, including Forte℠ power generation and Tempo℠ intelligent load management, provides reliable long-term primary power along with energy services and grid management capabilities for optimization and resiliency. Within data center campuses, co-located generation will connect through a dedicated distribution network, enabling high-density, AI-optimized operations, and includes the ability to accommodate a future grid interconnect. The system can operate autonomously or leverage grid attributes to maximize efficiency and reliability.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers is a global leader in digital infrastructure serving the world’s most influential AI and cloud providers. With operations spanning North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage delivers capacity at unrivaled speed and scale, driven by a relentless commitment to operational excellence and customer success. Vantage is empowering transformative companies to shape the future.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) is a leading energy services company. Liberty is one of the largest providers of completion services and technologies to onshore oil, natural gas and enhanced geothermal energy producers in North America. Liberty also owns and operates Liberty Power Innovations LLC, providing advanced distributed power and energy storage solutions, including partnerships in advanced nuclear, enhanced geothermal, and battery energy storage systems, for the commercial and industrial, data center, energy, and mining industries. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on value creation through a culture of innovation and excellence and the development of next generation technology. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The information above includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “may,” “expect,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project,” “plan,” “position,” “believe,” “intend,” “achievable,” “forecast,” “assume,” “anticipate,” “will,” “continue,” “potential,” “likely,” “should,” “could” and similar terms and phrases. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent our current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in Liberty’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, many of which are beyond our control, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.