Resecurity and D4DS Partner to Accelerate Advanced Cybersecurity Capabilities in Saudi Arabia

LOS ANGELES & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity (USA) has announced a strategic partnership with D4DS (Data & Decision Support Consulting in the Field of Telecommunications and Information Technology), the leading management consulting company headquartered in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and focusing on enabling a data-driven culture to transform businesses into data-centric organizations.

The partnership aims to accelerate the delivery of intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, facilitate data protection compliance, and strengthen resilience against evolving cyber threats and new security challenges, while advancing digital transformation initiatives aligned with the key priorities of Vision 2030.

Strengthening Cyber Defense Through Collaboration

As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its digital infrastructure across government, financial services, energy, and enterprise sectors, organizations face increasingly complex threat environments. The collaboration between Resecurity and D4DS brings together global threat intelligence expertise and local operational capabilities, enabling customers to adopt more proactive and intelligence-led security strategies.

Accelerating Cybersecurity Offerings for the Kingdom

The partnership focuses on enabling Saudi organizations to benefit from advanced cybersecurity capabilities that align with national priorities around data protection, operational resilience, and digital trust. By combining Resecurity’s threat intelligence platforms and analytical insight with D4DS’s regional presence and service delivery expertise, the collaboration supports faster adoption of modern security frameworks tailored to the Kingdom’s regulatory and operational landscape.

Supporting Secure Digital Transformation

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing secure innovation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Together, Resecurity and D4DS will support customers across multiple sectors with services designed to address cyber fraud, identity-based attacks, external threat exposure, and complex incident scenarios.

By enabling closer collaboration between global intelligence providers and local cybersecurity specialists, the partnership contributes to building a more resilient and trusted digital ecosystem that supports long-term economic growth and national cybersecurity objectives.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, Resecurity has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. Resecurity is an Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and the UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more, visit https://resecurity.com.

About D4DS

D4DS is a management consulting firm headquartered in Riyadh (the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), specializing in enabling data-driven transformation for organizations across the public and private sectors. The company focuses on helping enterprises evolve into data-centric organizations by aligning strategy, technology, and people to unlock the value of data at scale. Known for its forward-thinking and people-centered approach, D4DS combines consulting expertise with practical execution to support digital transformation initiatives, analytics adoption, and organizational change. Its multidisciplinary teams work closely with clients to design modern operating models, strengthen decision-making capabilities, and prepare organizations for long-term growth in an increasingly data-driven economy. By fostering a culture of innovation and openness to new ideas, D4DS supports Saudi organizations in building resilient, future-ready capabilities aligned with national digital transformation objectives. Website: www.d4ds.net