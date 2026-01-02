TransLink Selects Vancouver-Based Spare to Modernize HandyDART Across Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spare, a leading transit technology company and provider of accessible mobility systems for public transit agencies, today announced a new partnership with TransLink to modernize HandyDART, Metro Vancouver’s door-to-door accessible transit service, which provides over 1.2 million trips every year. By working with Spare, TransLink will replace decades-old legacy systems with modern, rider-centric technology designed to streamline the complexity of paratransit operations at metropolitan scale. Once fully implemented, HandyDART riders will be able to book trips online, track their vehicle in real time, receive digital service updates and manage their transportation more independently without relying exclusively on phone-based reservations. For TransLink, the new system provides real-time operational visibility across the HandyDART network, enabling proactive service management, dynamic route optimization and improved performance oversight across the region.

“By partnering with Spare, we will bring HandyDART into the digital age by giving customers access to online bookings, real-time vehicle locations, and smartphone updates,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “HandyDART is more than a service – it’s a lifeline for thousands of people across Metro Vancouver and we are committed to strengthening the service for riders through our Customer-First Plan.”

Putting control, visibility and reliability in riders’ hands

HandyDART serves thousands of Metro Vancouver residents who are unable to independently use the conventional transit system. By introducing digital self-service tools alongside improved operational intelligence, TransLink is reducing uncertainty for riders while easing pressure on call centers and frontline staff.

For riders, the new digital platform will deliver 24/7 online trip booking, real-time “Where’s My Ride” tracking and clearer communication about service updates. For caregivers and families, it will provide greater confidence and transparency around trip timing and reliability.

Through Spare, TransLink will have comprehensive online dashboards to monitor service quality, manage contracts and identify potential issues before they affect riders, shifting operations from reactive problem solving to proactive service management.

TransLink is Metro Vancouver’s regional transportation authority and the first in North America with responsibility for public transit planning, financing, and management, as well as oversight of major regional roads and bridges. HandyDART is TransLink’s door-to-door custom transit service for customers who are unable to independently use the conventional transit system. It’s a vital service that connects people to healthcare, work, post-secondary education, errands, and opportunities to stay connected with family and friends.

How the Spare platform supports HandyDART at metropolitan scale

Spare’s platform replaces fragmented legacy systems with a single, integrated system that supports the full lifecycle of paratransit service delivery from rider registration and booking to dispatch, routing and performance reporting.

Key capabilities include:

Online booking and trip management available around the clock

Real-time vehicle tracking to reduce uncertainty and improve safety

Dynamic scheduling and route optimization that adapts to real-time conditions

Operational dashboards for performance monitoring and contract oversight

Digital eligibility and registration workflows to streamline administration

Together, these capabilities will help TransLink improve on-time performance and build a scalable foundation for future service expansion.

“Every HandyDART trip represents someone’s independence and many of us at Spare have family members, friends and neighbours who rely on these services right here in Metro Vancouver,” says Kristoffer Vik Hansen, CEO and Co-founder of Spare. “With digital tools that let riders book trips independently and know when their vehicle is arriving, people gain greater confidence getting to work, medical appointments and the places that matter in their daily lives. Behind the scenes, our technology is built for the real operational complexity of paratransit at scale, giving TransLink the real-time insight it needs to manage service proactively and reliably.”

As an innovator in bringing multimodal travel options to paratransit, TransLink is combining traditional door-to-door service with transit integration and on-demand elements to modernize paratransit services while balancing rider expectations, operational complexity and cost discipline. This approach offers a unique blueprint for other major metropolitan transit agencies across Canada and the United States looking to enhance accessibility without compromising service quality.

About Spare

