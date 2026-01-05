-

flyExclusive Recognized as the Premier Private Aviation Partner of Pardo Yachts with a Multi-Year Relationship

Partnership enables seamless air-to-sea travel, and unique event experiences with unparalleled comfort, convenience and luxury

KINSTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE American: FLYX), one of the nation’s leading private aviation operators, today announced a multi-year partnership with Pardo Yachts, becoming the Yacht builder’s premier private aviation partner.

The partnership is designed to serve a shared clientele that values design, performance, and effortless mobility across both air and sea. Together, flyExclusive and Pardo will deliver curated travel experiences, private events, and integrated destination access that extend beyond traditional transportation.

“Pardo is an iconic global brand that represents the pinnacle of the luxury yacht builders,” said Jim Segrave, Founder, Chairman and CEO of flyExclusive. “This partnership is about experience, not just transportation. Our customers already expect exceptional service in the air. Partnering with Pardo allows us to expand that same standard of precision and design-driven thinking into how they arrive, explore, and experience destinations, creating a luxuriously blended travel experience beyond our fleet of aircraft.”

In July, flyExclusive enhanced its Fractional Ownership and Jet Club Membership offerings by introducing the cornerstone of the partnership - its Amphibious Caravan service, which enables direct access to private beaches, islands, and waterfront destinations across South Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean. The capability allows clients to transition seamlessly from private aircraft to yacht-accessible locations without reliance on traditional airport infrastructure.

Through the partnership, flyExclusive owners and members will receive privileged access to select Pardo Yachts experiences, while Pardo clients will be introduced to flyExclusive’s fractional ownership and Jet Club programs through invitation-only opportunities and bespoke travel offerings.

“flyExclusive is a natural partner for Pardo,” said Dave Clark, US Managing Director of Pardo Yachts. “Our clients value performance, design, and seamless experiences, and this collaboration allows us to extend that mindset beyond the yacht - creating a truly integrated air-to-sea lifestyle.”

As part of the collaboration, flyExclusive and Pardo plan to host and participate in a number of co-branded events and destination experiences throughout the year, including major cultural and sporting moments, like the FIFA 2026 World Cup, and Formula One Miami, as well as leading yacht shows in the United States.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive (NYSE American: FLYX) is a vertically integrated, FAA-certificated air carrier providing private-jet experiences through on-demand charter, Jet Club membership, and fractional ownership programs. The company operates one of the largest Citation fleets in the United States and offers comprehensive MRO, paint, interiors, and avionics services to both its own and third-party aircraft at its Kinston, North Carolina campus. Learn more at www.flyexclusive.com.

Jillian Wilson, Marketing Specialist, media@flyexclusive.com

Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Strategic Communications, investors@flyexclusive.com

Brentton Jones, Senior Vice President, bjones@flyexclusive.com

