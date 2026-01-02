-

Willdan Completes Acquisition of Compass Municipal Advisors

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Compass Municipal Advisors, LLC (“Compass”) by its subsidiary, Willdan Financial Services. Compass is an independent municipal advisory firm headquartered in the Southeastern U.S. The terms of this transaction were not disclosed. Willdan expects the acquisition of Compass to expand its geographic footprint and enhance its municipal advisory and public finance capabilities for clients.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com or follow Willdan on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 27, 2024. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

Contacts

Al Kaschalk
Vice President
310-922-5643
akaschalk@willdan.com

Industry:

Willdan Group, Inc.

NASDAQ:WLDN
Details
Headquarters: Anaheim, California
CEO: Thomas Brisbin
Employees: 1550
Organization: PUB
Revenues: $353,755,000 (2021)
Net Income: $19,300,000 (2021)
