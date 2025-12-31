MotorK Secures €3M Additional Financing With Atempo

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MotorK plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK", the "Group" or the "Company"), a leading SaaS provider to the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced it has secured an additional €3 million tranche of financing from Atempo Growth (“Atempo”), an existing lender.

The additional funds were secured under similar financial terms and conditions as the original facility, reflecting the continued confidence in MotorK’s business model and financial trajectory.

The proceeds will be used to further strengthen the Group’s financial position and support general corporate purposes as MotorK continues its path toward sustainable profitability and cashflow.

Forward-looking information and disclaimer

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “could” or “should”, or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, projections and key assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond MotorK’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behavior of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important information

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

