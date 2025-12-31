Generational Group Advises Homestead Custom Cabinetry, Inc. in its Sale to a Private Investor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Homestead Custom Cabinetry, Inc. to a Private Investor. The acquisition closed August 8, 2025.

Headquartered in Akron, Pennsylvania, Homestead Custom Cabinetry, Inc. is a premier manufacturer of high-quality, handcrafted cabinetry. Known for blending traditional woodworking techniques with modern technology, the company specializes in creating custom pieces that bring elegance and functionality to kitchens and other spaces. With a team of skilled artisans, Homestead Custom Cabinetry focuses on producing furniture-quality cabinets that are both beautiful and durable, catering to clients across a wide region through trusted design partners.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Eastern Region – David Fergusson, and his team led by Generational Affiliate, Mark Shortz, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter successfully closed the deal. Senior M&A Advisor, Rick Nichols, established the initial relationship with Homestead Custom Cabinetry, Inc.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, stated, “This transaction reflects our commitment to creating strategic partnerships that deliver lasting value. We’re pleased to bring together two organizations with a shared vision and the strengths to succeed together in the future.”

