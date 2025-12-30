Surf Air Mobility Advances SurfOS Development, Targets Commercial Software Rollout in 2026, and Reports Milestones

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) (the “Company”, “Surf Air Mobility” or “Surf Air”), a leading air mobility platform, today provided an update on SurfOS, its AI-enabled software designed for the private aviation and air mobility industries. Powered by Palantir Technologies’ (“Palantir”) AIP and Foundry platforms, SurfOS aims to integrate the fragmented air mobility ecosystem into a unified operating system to improve efficiency, reliability, and profitability across the industry.

SurfOS Funding and Go-to-Market Plan

As part of Surf Air Mobility’s recent $100 million strategic transaction, the Company directed $26 million from new equity issuances specifically to fund the continued development and commercialization of SurfOS’s flagship products (BrokerOS, OperatorOS, and OwnerOS), significantly expand engineering and go-to-market capabilities, build enterprise-grade solutions, and launch new modules that will increase the Company’s potential share of the growing air mobility software market.

The Company also released today a presentation and a video with more information about SurfOS to the Events & Presentations page of the Surf Air Mobility investor website.

Sudhin Shahani, Co-founder and Board member of Surf Air Mobility, said: “With Surf Air Technologies now funded, we are well positioned to begin the commercial launch of our category-defining SurfOS products. Backed by our partnership with Palantir, we are confident SurfOS will set a new standard for AI-enabled regional aviation software and will be part of the infrastructure needed for the industry’s transition into the next era of air mobility.”

The Palantir Foundry and AIP Platforms power SurfOS’s core operating system for the Part 135 regional aviation segment. The companies have also expanded their partnership to provide enterprise implementation services and additional go-to-market resources from Palantir to accelerate commercial deployment of SurfOS.

Ted Mabrey, Palantir Global Head of Commercial, said: “This is the next chapter of our partnership with Surf Air. Together, SurfOS and Palantir’s Foundry and AIP platforms have delivered AI-enabled outcomes across Surf Air’s core business. We are excited to power SurfOS and accelerate its transformation of the fragmented Part 135 aviation segment.”

SurfOS Positive Impact on Surf Air Mobility’s Business

Surf Air Mobility has seen measurable improvement to its On Demand service and airline operations from the internal adoption of SurfOS tools:

BrokerOS:

36% reduction of On Demand team expenses since adopting SurfOS, generating higher revenues for less cost

197% increase in bookings per broker 1

14% decrease in quote-to-booking time 2

75% increase in on-platform transactions3

1 comparing Q3 2024 with Q3 2025 2 comparing Q3 2024 with Q3 2025 3 comparing Q3 2024 with Q3 2025 Expand

OperatorOS:

Crew scheduling tool in the Company’s Northeast and Hawaii regions is preventing scheduling errors and avoiding cost premiums by reducing compliance risk and operational complexity

Deanna White, CEO of Surf Air Mobility, said: “With SurfOS, including the work we’ve done with Palantir being implemented within our operations, we’re continuing to unlock efficiencies, improve visibility, and better anticipate operational needs beyond what older systems allowed. SurfOS is empowering us to operate as a truly technology-enabled and data-driven airline, reinforcing our path for stronger operational performance and long-term profitability.”

Recently Launched SurfOS Features

The Company continues to make progress across the SurfOS flagship products, including the following recent internal feature launches:

A Palantir AIP-powered analytics dashboard providing predictive insights on crew performance and operational reliability, currently in internal beta use

Expanded capabilities in Flight Ops crew mobile app, including engine trend monitoring and baggage upload features

A BrokerOS mobile app to enable customer flight management and streamlined aircraft sourcing

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based air mobility platform. With its AI-enabled SurfOS software and electrification programs, Surf Air Mobility provides technology designed to support the modernization of air operations and the adoption of next-generation aircraft. The company currently operates one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States, which provides operational scale and real-world operating data to validate and deploy its software. Together, these capabilities position Surf Air Mobility as a leader shaping a more efficient, connected, and accessible future for aviation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the functionality and timing of the commercial release of SurfOS, the total addressable market for SurfOS, Surf Air’s profitability and future financial results and its ability to achieve its business objectives. Readers of this release should be aware of the speculative nature of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company and reflect the Company’s current views concerning future events. As such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among many others: Surf Air’s ability to anticipate the future needs of the air mobility market; Surf Air’s future ability to pay contractual obligations and liquidity will depend on operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; the dependence on third-party partners and suppliers for the components and collaboration in Surf Air’s development of its advanced air mobility software platform, and any interruptions, disagreements or delays with those partners and suppliers; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain Surf Air’s growth; the inability of Surf Air’s customers to pay for Surf Air’s services; the inability of Surf Air to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against Surf Air, the risks associated with Surf Air’s obligations to comply with applicable laws, government regulations and rules and standards of the New York Stock Exchange; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, before making an investment decision. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.