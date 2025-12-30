CookUnity and New York Golf Club Announce Partnership to Elevate the Meals of the Next Generation of Golfers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CookUnity, the world’s first chef-to-you platform delivering meals from Michelin-starred restaurateurs, James Beard Award winners, and celebrity chefs, kicked off a new partnership with New York Golf Club (“NYGC”), as part of the second season of The Golf League (TGL) Presented by SoFi. As NYGC’s “exclusive meal partner”, CookUnity will provide chef-crafted meals to players and implement activations with fans throughout the TGL season. Together, the two brands are redefining how the next generation of golfers, athletes, and fans fuel performance on and off the course.

"We’re building a platform that brings people closer to culinary excellence and fuels their peak performance," said Michael Baruch, Head of Brand from CookUnity. Share

As TGL reshapes golf into a dynamic, immersive, technology-powered experience, CookUnity is transforming how high-performing individuals fuel their lives. NYGC athletes, such as Cameron Young, one of the most prominent talents of golf’s next generation, represent a new era of the sport defined by innovation, intensity, and elevated expectations. CookUnity mirrors that evolution by bringing culinary excellence directly into the homes, offices, and daily routines of ambitious consumers.

“NYGC and TGL are bringing tremendous innovation to golf, and we are eager to build on the momentum of Season 1,” said Andrew B. Cohen, the Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Cohen Private Ventures, Steven A. Cohen’s family office that manages NYGC. “We are very excited about this partnership with CookUnity and the innovation that they are bringing to their industry. Together, we are looking forward to making NYGC Season 2 an even bigger success.”

“At NYGC, athletes are pushing the sport forward with precision, creativity, and passion, qualities that also define CookUnity,” said Michael Baruch, Head of Brand from CookUnity. “We’re building a platform that brings people closer to culinary excellence and fuels their peak performance, whether they’re stepping onto the course, into the gym, or into a busy day.”

As the exclusive meal delivery partner of NYGC, athletes will have access to CookUnity meals curated to support both high-performance nutrition and premium lifestyle needs. Just as no golfer wants to play the same course every day, CookUnity delivers variety through a rotating menu crafted by 180 world-class chefs such as Marcus Samuelsson, Cat Cora, José Garces, and Einat Admony, giving athletes and customers alike the flexibility and inspiration to keep everyday routines exciting.

“CookUnity and NYGC share a belief that people shouldn't have to choose between fueling performance and enjoying exceptional food,” said Aalok Kapoor, COO of CookUnity. “With meals spanning more than 25 different cuisines, we give people the ability to fuel fast-paced, high-achieving lives without sacrificing taste and quality.”

The partnership will feature exclusive content, curated meal experiences, and moments that will connect fans, chefs, and athletes throughout the TGL NYGC season. Additional activations will roll out leading up to a signature activation at the February 24, 2026 match, vs. The Bay Golf Club, where CookUnity will continue showcasing how taste, performance, and access define the lifestyle of the next generation of golfers.

About New York Golf Club:

New York Golf Club features its four-player roster of PGA TOUR stars Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young, to compete in TGL, a tech-infused, 3-on-3 golf league that features teams competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition. The NYGC team is managed by Cohen Private Ventures (CPV), the family office of Steven A. Cohen, and will represent New York against the five other TGL teams, teeing off in the first match of Season 2 last Sunday, December 28 on ABC.

About CookUnity (US)

CookUnity is America’s first chef-to-you meal delivery platform distinguished by the belief that passionate chefs are essential to producing truly great food. The company empowers world-class culinary talent (including Michelin-starred chefs, James Beard Award winners, and Food Network stars) to share their gourmet meals with the masses through its weekly subscription, with over 50 million meals served to date. Every handcrafted dish is delivered fresh in sustainable packaging and ready to eat in minutes—giving discerning diners an elevated solution that’s convenient, nourishing, and affordable. Since 2016, CookUnity has grown to eight kitchens delivering to households across the U.S. and Canada, offering 300+ weekly menu options, and supporting 180 chefs who earn an average of $850K a year. For more, head to CookUnity.com.