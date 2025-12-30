Dot Ai Announces Partnership with Wiliot to Innovate Industrial-Grade Ambient IoT Solutions

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dot Ai (Nasdaq: DAIC) (“Dot Ai” or the “Company”), an IoT and AI-based SaaS company at the forefront of Asset Intelligence technology, today announced a three-year strategic partnership with Wiliot, a global leader in Ambient IoT technology.

Under the agreement, Wiliot will support Dot Ai as it focuses on developing and deploying industrial and manufacturing applications – extending Ambient IoT deeper into factories, warehouses, and complex logistics networks. Wiliot will also supply the Company tags and cloud services for resale.

Advancing Ambient IoT into Industrial Environments

As part of the collaboration, Dot Ai has validated and is commercializing the first true industrial implementation of the Wiliot tag technology, coupling their chip with a patent-pending plasmonic folded ground plane structure that increases readability and range when mounted on-metal or in wet environments. Note that Dot Ai has also released a patent-pending rugged Industrial Bridge device that can read this tag as well as other Wiliot enabled labels in their applications.

These innovations dramatically expand the range of industrial use cases where this technology can be applied – from high-value retail supply chain tracking to production-line applications, full-warehouse inventory automation, metal skids, shipping containers and outdoor laydown yards to name a few.

With these developments, in-process Ambient IoT data collection has been added as an important data stream in the Dot Ai ecosystem. Together with other legacy data collection systems, Dot Ai continues to enhance their ability to deliver in-process asset visibility across complex facilities, unlocking the next frontier of asset intelligence and AI empowered workflows.

“This partnership solidifies our commitment to extend the power of Ambient IoT into the heart of industrial asset intelligence,” said Ed Nabrotzky, Chief Executive Officer of Dot Ai. “By developing industrial components to interface with Wiliot’s technology, we are able to collect additional data in our target environments to deliver the continuous, in-process intelligence that complex supply chains demand.”

About Dot Ai

At the heart of the technological revolution in asset management and security lies Dot Ai, a trailblazing SaaS service that is defining Asset Intelligence for smart supply chain operations. By harnessing the power of real-time IoT tracking technology and AI-enhanced analytics, Dot Ai stands at the forefront of innovation, offering patented solutions that are not just advanced but transformative. Through relentless research and development, Dot Ai has engineered a suite of technologies that empower organizations to not only streamline their logistics and supply chain processes but also bolster operational security to unprecedented levels. Leveraging state-of-the-art AI engines, cutting-edge 5G RF and BLE technology, and seamless API integrations, Dot Ai transcends traditional boundaries, offering real-time asset visibility and predictive analytics that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructure. This is not just technology; it's a vision for a more secure, efficient, and connected world. Discover more about how Dot Ai is leading the charge in Asset Intelligence by visiting https://daic.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding anticipated production capacity increases, facility expansion plans, expected order fulfillment, and future business growth. All forward-looking statements are based on Dot Ai's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Dot Ai assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.