Voyager and UConn to Accelerate Innovation to Space

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the University of Connecticut (UConn) to pursue collaborative activities spanning academic research, startup and product development, and technology commercialization, as well as to establish a hub for VISTA (Voyager Institute for Science, Technology and Advancement).

“VISTA is designed to accelerate in-space research, manufacturing and services as the space economy scales,” said Jeffrey Manber, special representative to the Chairman & CEO, Voyager. “The University of Connecticut adds regionally distinct strengths, from quantum technologies to biopharmaceuticals, that expand our national ecosystem and accelerate the pathway from ground-based innovation to space.”

The agreement advances UConn research and commercialization of technologies in the areas of metamaterials, microgravity and quantum. It also advances VISTA, serving as a complement to the anchor hub at The Ohio State University.

“UConn has built national distinction in materials science and advanced manufacturing, including breakthrough work in solid-state battery materials designed to perform in extreme environments such as space,” said Radenka Maric, president of UConn. “Coupled with our long-standing partnerships across aerospace and defense, this strength positions UConn exceptionally well to partner with Voyager and help advance the technologies shaping the space economy.”

The partnership builds on the recently announced joint investment with the University of North Dakota. Together, the expanding VISTA network connects regional centers of excellence into a coordinated ecosystem aligned with future access to space, including next-generation commercial platforms such as Starlab.

Voyager expects VISTA to continue expanding through additional regional hubs, reinforcing the U.S. industrial base, advancing workforce development and supporting dual-use technologies critical to civil, commercial and national security markets.

