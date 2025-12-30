-

Voyager and UConn to Accelerate Innovation to Space

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the University of Connecticut (UConn) to pursue collaborative activities spanning academic research, startup and product development, and technology commercialization, as well as to establish a hub for VISTA (Voyager Institute for Science, Technology and Advancement).

“VISTA is designed to accelerate in-space research, manufacturing and services as the space economy scales,” said Jeffrey Manber, special representative to the Chairman & CEO, Voyager. “The University of Connecticut adds regionally distinct strengths, from quantum technologies to biopharmaceuticals, that expand our national ecosystem and accelerate the pathway from ground-based innovation to space.”

The agreement advances UConn research and commercialization of technologies in the areas of metamaterials, microgravity and quantum. It also advances VISTA, serving as a complement to the anchor hub at The Ohio State University.

“UConn has built national distinction in materials science and advanced manufacturing, including breakthrough work in solid-state battery materials designed to perform in extreme environments such as space,” said Radenka Maric, president of UConn. “Coupled with our long-standing partnerships across aerospace and defense, this strength positions UConn exceptionally well to partner with Voyager and help advance the technologies shaping the space economy.”

The partnership builds on the recently announced joint investment with the University of North Dakota. Together, the expanding VISTA network connects regional centers of excellence into a coordinated ecosystem aligned with future access to space, including next-generation commercial platforms such as Starlab.

Voyager expects VISTA to continue expanding through additional regional hubs, reinforcing the U.S. industrial base, advancing workforce development and supporting dual-use technologies critical to civil, commercial and national security markets.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: https://voyagertechnologies.com/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Technologies, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons that actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contacts

Media Contact: Dana Carroll, VP Marketing & Communications dana.carroll@voyagertechnologies.com

